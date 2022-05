Re: CNN article, May 4: “The Satanic Temple requests that Boston fly its flag after Supreme Court ruling”. When the City of Gilroy first discussed the issue of flying the LGBTQ flag on the city’s flagpole, a few of us tried to warn that the only flags that should ever be flown are the Flag of the United States of America and the California State Flag and to permit other flags would open pandora’s box to force the city to fly flags such as the Satanic Temple Flag, BLM, ANTIFA, etc.

GILROY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO