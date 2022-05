Bitcoin BTC/USD should go above $34,000 in the next couple of days, and if it fails, don't be surprised to see it at $20,000 or $19,000. It's not a bad thing, and don't make fun of it, find an opportunity. This is what Nic Chahine, Chief Options Strategist and Benzinga Options said at the 2022 FinTwit Conference on Saturday.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO