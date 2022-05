It will be another six months before a judge helps settle questions about skill games machines in Virginia. A Greensville County judge last weekend moved a scheduled May 18 hearing on a lawsuit back until November. When the suit was introduced earlier this year, the judge issued an injunction, which allowed skill games to continue operating until a final ruling was made. That injunction will be extended as well. That means skill games that were covered under the injunction will be able to operate in Virginia at least until November.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO