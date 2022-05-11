ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Robert Jerome King

radio7media.com
 3 days ago

Robert Jerome "Bobby Joe" King, age 69, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence. Bobby was born July 26, 1952, in Columbia, TN, and was the son of Robert Earl King and Mary Anna Duke. He was raised and spent his early life in Mount...

www.radio7media.com

radio7media.com

Leona Word Pope

Leona "June" Word Pope was born June 21, 1936, to John H. and Patty Frances Foster Word in Pharr, Texas. She passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. June was raised in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and, later, in Cheek, Oklahoma. She graduated from Lone Grove High School in 1954. In 1956, she married Robert "Paul" Pope in Oklahoma City. They soon settled in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, where they spent most of their married life. She was baptized into Christ as a teenager and was faithful throughout her life. At the time of her passing, she was a member of the Springer Road Church of Christ in Lawrenceburg. June and Paul raised their family and served their church in Oklahoma for almost 50 years before relocating to Tennessee.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Velma Haddix

Velma Haddix, age 91, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Countryside Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Columbus, IN, a homemaker, and a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Tipton Paisley;...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Christopher "Ryong" Adams

Christopher "Ryong" Adams, age 23, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, May 03, 2022, in Colorado Springs, CO. Christopher "Ryong" Adams, born in Daegu, South Korea, was a graduate of Rossview High School in Clarksville, TN. He joined the United States Air Force as a Loadmaster in a Special Operations Unit and was an E4 when he applied and was accepted into the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He graduated from the USAFA Preparatory School in 2021 and was currently finishing his freshman year as a Cadet Fourth Class.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Lawrenceburg, TN
Lawrenceburg, TN
Mount Pleasant, TN
radio7media.com

William Horace Davis

William Horace Davis, 84, Killen, Alabama passed away on May 11, 2022. He was cared for by his loving wife for several years and was most recently residing at Lauderdale Christian Nursing facility. Before retirement Horace was employed with Sears as the Delivery/Receiving manager and worked there for 42 years...
KILLEN, AL
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Community Theatre Auditions

THE LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE WILL HAVE OPEN AUDITIONS SUNDAY FROM 2 TO 4 AND MONDAY FROM 5 TO 7 AT THE CROCKETT'S MILL RESTAURANT. 6 MALE ROLES AND 2 FEMALE ROLES WILL BE CAST. SHOW DATES WILL BE THE FIRST THREE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHTS IN AUGUST. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Jack Keltner Memorial Horse Show

THE JACK KELTNER MEMORIAL HORSE SHOW WILL BE SATURDAY AT 5 AT THE SUMMERTOWN SADDLE AND BRIDLE CLUB. GATE ADMISSION IS 2 DOLLARS PER PERSON INCLUDING TRAINERS AND RIDERS. AGES 2 AND UNDER IS FREE. ENTRY FEE IS 3 DOLLARS PER PERSON. PER CLASS IS 3 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-964-3111 OR 931-244-0670.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
Earl King
Joe Bob
radio7media.com

American Red Cross Donation Opportunities

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE MAY 23RD IN GILES COUNTY AT THE REC CENTER IN PULASKI FROM 12 TO 6 AND ON MAY 26TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT COLUMBAI FIRST CUMBERLADN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH FROM 11:30 TO 5:30. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Police Memorial Service Planned in Columbia

NATIONAL POLICE WEEK IS MAY 15TH THRU 21ST AND AS PART OF THE RECOGNITION, THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HOST A POLICE MEMORIAL SERVICE MONDAY MAY 16TH AT 7 AT HIGHLAND PARK BAPTIST CHURCH. THE SERVICE WILL BE PRESENTED BY THE HONOR GUARDS OF THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT AND WILL HONOR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHO HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES WHILE SERVING THE COMMUNITIES THEY WERE SWORN TO PROTECT.
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

THP and TN Highway Safety Office Team Up for Operation Matrix in Giles County

LAST MONTH, THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE PARTNERED WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TO EXECUTE OPERATION MATRIX, THE STATE'S FIRST INITIATIVE UTILIZING DRUG RECOGNITION EXPERTS TO COMBAT IMPAIRED DRIVING OF COMMERCIAL VEHICLES. THIS OPERATION WAS CONDUCTED ON APRIL 20 AT THE GILES COUNTY SCALE HOUSE LOCATED ON I-65 NORTH.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Rotary Park Selected for 2022 Bluecross Healthy Place Project

THE BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD OF TENNESSEE FOUNDATION HAS ANNOUNCED THE FIRST THREE SITES SELECTED FOR 2022 BLUECROSS HEALTHY PLACE PROJECTS. THE NEW PROJECTS STRETCH ACROSS MIDDLE AND WEST TENNESSEE AND COLLECTIVELY, REPRESENT A $3.1 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM THE FOUNDATION. IN ADDITION TO CONSTRUCTION DOLLARS, EACH PROJECT ALSO HAS A MAINTENANCE FUND TO ASSIST WITH ONGOING CARE AND UPKEEP OF THE SPACE. OF THE THREE COMMUNITIES, LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK WAS SELECTED WHICH WILL INVEST THE FUNDS IN PLAY AREAS FOR CHILDREN 2 TO 5 AND 5 TO 12, A SWING SET, FITNESS STATIONS AND PAVILLION WITH PICNIC TABLES. THE BLUECROSS FOUNDATION WILL ACCEPT PROPOSALS FOR 2023 FUNDING THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2022.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Homicide Investigation Continues in Giles County

A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN GILES COUNTY FOLLOWING A ROADSIDE SHOOTING LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, DAVID SIMMS, 23, OF JACKSON WAS FOUND SHOT TO DEATH ON NANCY GREEN RIDGE ROAD ALONG WITH A GUN, SHELL CASINGS AND A STOLEN VEHICLE FROM FLORIDA. AUTORITIES ADVISE SIMMS HAD STOLE THE VEHICLE ON APRIL 25TH AFTER ASSAULTING THE FEMALE OWNER. HE WAS ALSO SEEN ON SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE OF A RESIDENTAL BURGLARY MONDAY IN MURFREESBORO, ACCOMPANIED BY A FEMALE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFFS' DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-3505.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting

THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET THURSDAY IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. LEADERS ENTERTAINED A SHORT AGENDA IN WHICH ALL ITEMS WERE VOTED ON AND APPROVED. AMONG THE ITEMS INCLUDED AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE BUDGET FOR THE 2021-2022 FISCAL YEAR FOR THE GENERAL FUND AND FOR THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND AN ORDINANCE TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO AUDIT ACCOUNTS ITH THE ACCOUNTING FIRM OF BLANKENSHIP CPA FOR THE PERIOD OF JULY 1ST 2021 TO JUNE 30TH, 2022. THE COUNCIL WILL MEET AGAIN IN REGULAR SESSION ON MAY 26TH.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Giles County Ambulance Committee to Meet Friday

THE GILES COUNTY AMBULANCE COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FRIDAY AT 9 IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX IN PULASKI. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE BUDGET, STAFFING, BUILDING UPDAT AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE COMMITTEE. THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE IS LOCATED AT 222 WEST MADISON STREET IN PULASKI AND THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Giles County Commission Regular Session Scheduled

THE GILES COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDES A REPORT FROM THE FINANCE DIRECTOR REGARDING PROJECTS AND FUNDING, VARIOUS AGGREEMENT, GRANTS AND CONTRACT WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED ALONG WITH AMENDMENTS TO THE 2021-2022 BUDGET. THE MEETING IS SET TO...
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Loretto Farmer's Market is Back

THE LORETTO FARMER'S MARKET IS BACK AND WILL BE OPEN FRIDAY FROM 4:30 TO 7 AT WEATHERS PARK. VENDORS WILL BE OFFERING A VARIETY OF DECORATIVE SIGNS, CREAMS AND LOTIONS, POTTERY, SOAPS, AND STUFFED ANIMALS ALONG WITH HOMEMADE GOODIES AND GARDEN PRODUCE. STRAWBERRIES WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE.
LORETTO, TN
radio7media.com

Traffic Stop in Williamson County Yields Thousands of Vape Cartridges with THC

A TRAFFIC STOP TUESDAY NIGHT IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY YIELDED A THOUSAND VAPE CARTRIDGES WITH THC AND RESULTED IN TWO ARRESTED. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, A WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTY INITIATED THE STOP AROUND 8 PM ON I65 NEAR THE SATURN PARKWAY. THE DRIVER WAS A 17-YEAR-OLD AND THE PASSENGER WAS FRANCISCO JAVIER CARILLO-ROJAS, 25, FROM SHELBYVILLE, WHO ADMITTED HE WAS ON PROBATION FOR A DRUG CHARGE. THAT ALONG WITH OTHER SUSPICIOUS INDICATORS LED THE DEPUTY TO DEPLOY HIS K9 WHO ALERTED TO THE PRESENCE OF DRUGS. A SEARCH OF THE CAR REVEALED AT LEAST A THOUSAND VAPE CARTRIDGES CONTAINING THC, AN ILLEGAL NARCOTIC; THC WAX, METHAMPHETAMINES, AND MARIJUANA. THE STREET VALUE OF THE CARTRIDGES IS ABOUT 40-THOUSAND DOLLARS. CARILLO-ROJAS WAS ARRESTED AND FACES SEVERAL DRUG CHARGES. HE'S BEING HELD ON $135,000 BOND AND IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT AT 1:00 P.M. ON JUNE 23, 2022. THE TEENAGER FACES SEVERAL JUVENILE CHARGES.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

