Robert Jerome King

Leona “June” Word Pope was born June 21, 1936, to John H. and Patty Frances Foster Word in Pharr, Texas. She passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. June was raised in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and, later, in Cheek, Oklahoma. She graduated from Lone Grove High School in 1954. In 1956, she married Robert “Paul” Pope in Oklahoma City. They soon settled in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, where they spent most of their married life. She was baptized into Christ as a teenager and was faithful throughout her life. At the time of her passing, she was a member of the Springer Road Church of Christ in Lawrenceburg. June and Paul raised their family and served their church in Oklahoma for almost 50 years before relocating to Tennessee.

