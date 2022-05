LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The State Special Olympics Summer Games are scheduled for May 13-18 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. The Special Olympics USA Games are then planned for June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla., which will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from 50 states and the Caribbean, 20,000 volunteers and 125,000 spectators during one of the country’s cherished sporting events.

