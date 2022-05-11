ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killen, AL

William Horace Davis

radio7media.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Horace Davis, 84, of Killen, AL, passed away May 11, 2022 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. Horace...

www.radio7media.com

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

Leona Word Pope

Leona “June” Word Pope was born June 21, 1936, to John H. and Patty Frances Foster Word in Pharr, Texas. She passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. June was raised in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and, later, in Cheek, Oklahoma. She graduated from Lone Grove High School in 1954. In 1956, she married Robert “Paul” Pope in Oklahoma City. They soon settled in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, where they spent most of their married life. She was baptized into Christ as a teenager and was faithful throughout her life. At the time of her passing, she was a member of the Springer Road Church of Christ in Lawrenceburg. June and Paul raised their family and served their church in Oklahoma for almost 50 years before relocating to Tennessee.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Vicky Sue Davis White

Vicky Sue Davis White, 56, of Lexington, AL passed away May 9, 2022. Vicky was the Assistant Director for the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Brothers: Gary Davis & Steve Davis (Anita) Nephew: Kyle Davis. Special Family: Chelsea Bolen, Hunter Ray, and Cooper Poague. There will be a graveside service for...
LEXINGTON, AL
radio7media.com

Velma Haddix

Velma Haddix, age 91, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Countryside Healthcare in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Columbus, IN, a homemaker, and a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mary Tipton Paisley;...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Killen, AL
Killen, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
WAAY-TV

Who will get the Casey White, Vicky White reward money?

That’s how much money was offered as reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and Vicky White in the days after their escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. (Read more HERE) The U.S. Marshals Service offered $10,000 for accused murderer Casey White and $5,000 for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WAFF

Four people indicted on murder charges in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were indicted by a Morgan County Grand Jury on murder charges as announced on Friday. Mashaud Lewis, 22, and Antone Yarbrough, 28, were indicted for capital murder for the killing of Chester Jordan in May 2021. During the course of investigation, it was determined that Jordan was killed during a robbery.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Community Theatre Auditions

THE LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE WILL HAVE OPEN AUDITIONS SUNDAY FROM 2 TO 4 AND MONDAY FROM 5 TO 7 AT THE CROCKETT’S MILL RESTAURANT. 6 MALE ROLES AND 2 FEMALE ROLES WILL BE CAST. SHOW DATES WILL BE THE FIRST THREE FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHTS IN AUGUST. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG COMMUNITY THEATRE.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Al#Sears#The Receiving Department#Greenhill Funeral Home#Tribute Store
wkdzradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Cutting Her Hand

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after cutting her hand on a saw in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the woman cut her hand on a saw at a sawmill on Harmony Grove Road. The woman was taken to a waiting helicopter at Sinking...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
radio7media.com

Police Memorial Service Planned in Columbia

NATIONAL POLICE WEEK IS MAY 15TH THRU 21ST AND AS PART OF THE RECOGNITION, THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL HOST A POLICE MEMORIAL SERVICE MONDAY MAY 16TH AT 7 AT HIGHLAND PARK BAPTIST CHURCH. THE SERVICE WILL BE PRESENTED BY THE HONOR GUARDS OF THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND WILL HONOR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WHO HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES WHILE SERVING THE COMMUNITIES THEY WERE SWORN TO PROTECT.
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
radio7media.com

Jack Keltner Memorial Horse Show

THE JACK KELTNER MEMORIAL HORSE SHOW WILL BE SATURDAY AT 5 AT THE SUMMERTOWN SADDLE AND BRIDLE CLUB. GATE ADMISSION IS 2 DOLLARS PER PERSON INCLUDING TRAINERS AND RIDERS. AGES 2 AND UNDER IS FREE. ENTRY FEE IS 3 DOLLARS PER PERSON. PER CLASS IS 3 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-964-3111 OR 931-244-0670.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Rotary Park Selected for 2022 Bluecross Healthy Place Project

THE BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD OF TENNESSEE FOUNDATION HAS ANNOUNCED THE FIRST THREE SITES SELECTED FOR 2022 BLUECROSS HEALTHY PLACE PROJECTS. THE NEW PROJECTS STRETCH ACROSS MIDDLE AND WEST TENNESSEE AND COLLECTIVELY, REPRESENT A $3.1 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM THE FOUNDATION. IN ADDITION TO CONSTRUCTION DOLLARS, EACH PROJECT ALSO HAS A MAINTENANCE FUND TO ASSIST WITH ONGOING CARE AND UPKEEP OF THE SPACE. OF THE THREE COMMUNITIES, LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK WAS SELECTED WHICH WILL INVEST THE FUNDS IN PLAY AREAS FOR CHILDREN 2 TO 5 AND 5 TO 12, A SWING SET, FITNESS STATIONS AND PAVILLION WITH PICNIC TABLES. THE BLUECROSS FOUNDATION WILL ACCEPT PROPOSALS FOR 2023 FUNDING THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2022.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy