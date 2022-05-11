ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Driver Caught On Camera Intentionally Crashing Into Another Car

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdanT_0fagCJ0P00

Photo: Austin Police Department

Police are searching for a driver who intentionally crashed his car into another car on a Texas highway.

The incident occurred on March 23, but video of the crash was released by the Austin Police Department on Monday (May 9). According to FOX 4 , the driver of a white Lexus IS 300 was driving recklessly to cause a confrontation with other drivers on the U.S. Highway 183 interchange entrance ramp. The driver stuck his hand out of the sunroof to flip off the driver of a white Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the truck was randomly targeted, police said.

The Lexus traveled across all lanes of traffic and hit the Dodge which caused it to nearly flip over the side of the entrance ramp. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital with several injuries .

Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle incident should contact the Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-6664.

You can watch a video of the incident below :

Comments / 2

Related
blackchronicle.com

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
TEXAS CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dodge, TX
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox44news.com

27-year-old Dies in Crawford Crash

CRAWFORD, Texas (FOX 44) – On Thursday, May 12, around 9:50 p.m., a fatal crash occurred on FM 185 near Covered Wagon Trail, east of Crawford. A Ford F-150 traveling westbound left the roadway for an unknown reason and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver was identified as 27-year-old Jesse Berry of Crawford. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin have been notified.
CRAWFORD, TX
KSAT 12

2nd person killed in rollover crash into South Side pond identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person killed in a rollover crash along a South Side street on Wednesday night. Altinay Euridisse Valdez, 19, died when the Dodge Challenger she was traveling in crashed upside down in a pond near Research Plaza and S. New Braunfels Avenue. Jaime Perez, 21, was also in the car and also died at the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Lexus#Traffic Accident#Fox 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KWTX

Central Texas man dies after he is thrown out of pickup during wreck

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified Cannon Rush, 20, of Mart, as the man killed in a wreck Wednesday. The wreck happened on FM 2957 near FM 2491, north of Hallsburg, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on May 11. DPS said the driver of...
MART, TX
KVUE

Authorities searching for 14-year-old who left her home May 8

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kaylinn Rain Seay. According to the sheriff's office, Seay left her home in Wimberley on May 8. She has previously left home, but officials said this is the first time she has not returned.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Alabama-Coushatta casino robbed, suspect captured in Houston

Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

An Austin man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:05, Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Highway 36 North on a 4-door passenger car, due to a moving violation. During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to possessing narcotics in the vehicle. The suspect Bientot Muhrie, 23 of Austin, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
BRENHAM, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy