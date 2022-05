UPPER MERION — RSVP will hold its annual Spring VEC workshop on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The workshop will be virtual via zoom from 10 a.m. to 11:30, and participation is free. The workshop’s focus is: Strategies for Boosting Your Board’s Engagement -A committed board is critical to mission success in every aspect of your nonprofit’s operations. How to get your board fully engaged? Do all participate equally? Are the members active? We will review and demonstrate practices that result in building a successful board because when your board succeeds, your mission succeeds.

