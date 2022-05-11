ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison LeCroy And Craig Conover Post Friendly TikTok Dance Video Together After Years Of Feuding

By Alex Darus
 3 days ago
Southern Charm is one of those shows where everything is not always as it seems. Whether it’s Kathryn Dennis’ personal struggles or Shep Rose’s incapability of growing up, there always seems to be more going on behind the scenes . It also makes the friendship dynamics of the show so inherently interesting. There’s always simmering tension just waiting to boil over, a la Craig Conover exposing Madison LeCroy for the Alex Rodriguez of it all during the Season 7 reunion.

Madison and Austen Kroll’s relationship has been the never-ending tornado of toxicity on Southern Charm . The infamous threesome video. Madison’s expert insults that always hit Austen below the belt. Craigy has always been a major hater of this relationship, and for good reason. He’s often out of line when it comes to his methods of exposing Madison , but his intentions are good because this is one couple that should never get back together again. Even if they indirectly gave us the Bennifer reunion.

Madison has moved way beyond her days with Austen , so she’s having the last laugh watching him wreck the lives of the Summer House gang. She’s got a new fiance who wants nothing to do with reality TV, and she seems to like it that way. PTSD from her history with Austen . Speaking of Austen, he’s still up to his F-boy ways as always. Lindsay Hubbard is the only one still down to defend him . His bromance with Craigy was even on the rocks for a minute there are a result of Hurricane Austen hitting the Hamptons. Now that he’s with Paige DeSorbo , Craig had no choice but to defend Ciara Miller after Austen’s games.

In a series of shocking events, Craig has turned a new leaf with Madison . His relationship with Paige has apparently made him want to make amends with foes from his past. The icing on the cake is a recent TikTok Madison and Craig created together to let the fans know their feud is over for good.

Page Six reports that Madison and Craig posted a dancing video to Usher’s “Love in this Club.” It’s the ultimate hype for the upcoming Season 8 of Southern Charm , as the unexpected pairing broke the internet. Madison and Craig have always been complicated. Now that Craig sees Austen’s bad behavior for what it is, he’s somehow found a way to forge a friendship with Madison. I can’t wait to see how it plays out, and what Patricia Altschul has to say about all of this.

TELL US – ARE YOU SHOCKED THAT MADISON AND CRAIG MADE A TIKTOK TOGETHER? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL TEAM UP DURING SEASON 8 OF SOUTHERN CHARM?

Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Usher
Person
Kathryn Dennis
Person
Patricia Altschul
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy