Emile Hirsch To EP & Star In Cancel Culture Drama ‘My Time’s Up’ From Filmmaker Michael A. MacRae

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Emile Hirsch ( Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood ) will exec produce and star in My Time’s Up , an upcoming indie drama from writer-director Michael MacRae ( Fishbowl California ).

The film is centered around fictional comedian Micky Hoffman, who faces backlash after a stand-up set—then returning to his hometown in the Midwest to mentor rising, ‘woke’ comics.

MacRae, Michael Nassau and Pritesh Shah will produce under their 290 West Productions banner, with Max Adler ( The Trial of the Chicago 7) exec producing and taking on a role before the camera. Buffalo 8’s Nikki Stier Justice, Grady Justice, Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman will also serve as executive producers on the project, which marks MacRae’s follow up to the 2018 dramedy Fishbowl California , starring Kate Flannery and Katrina Bowden. Thomas Sullivan is handling casting.

Hirsch is perhaps best known for his SAG Award-nominated turn as Chris McCandless in Sean Penn’s 2007 film Into the Wild . The actor has also appeared in films including The Immaculate Room , Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood , Midnight in the Switchgrass , The Comeback Trail , Savages , The Darkest Hour , Milk , Speed Racer , Alpha Dog , Lords of Dogtown and The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys , among other projects. He will also soon be seen in action-thriller The Price We Pay , thriller State of Sleep , K. Asher Levin’s Helen’s Dead and Dig , the crime drama The Gemini Lounge , and Steven C. Miller’s Run . He is slated to make his screenwriting debut with In Tandem , a rock-climbing thriller in which he will also star.

Hirsch is represented by UTA; Adler by Buchwald and Artists First.

