ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Patti LuPone Shuts Down Anti-Mask Audience Member: ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fInde_0fagBsQH00

Click here to read the full article.

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is famous for her long history of calling out theatergoers who fail to follow proper theater etiquette, and that continued Tuesday when she exchanged harsh words with an anti-mask attendee during a production of “ Company ” on Broadway.

The interaction occurred after the show, when LuPone — who stars in the musical as Joanne — appeared with the rest of her cast in a post-show Q&A hosted and filmed by the American Theater Wing. During the Q&A, LuPone called out a patron who wasn’t wearing a mask properly. Currently, the Broadway League’s COVID safety protocols requires all audience members to wear a mask inside theaters through at least May 31.

“Put your mask on over your nose, that is the rule,” LuPone says in a viral Twitter video. “That’s why you are in the theater, that is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the fuck out!”

After applause from the rest of the audience, LuPone continued. “I’m serious. Who do you think you are, if you do not respect the people that are sitting around you?”

After a woman in the audience told LuPone “I pay your salary,” LuPone responded by telling her “You pay my salary? Bullshit. Chris Harper pays my salary,” referring to the producer of “Company.” “Who do you think you are? Just put your mask over your nose.”

This isn’t the first time LuPone has had harsh words for theatergoers who have attended her shows. In 2009, while starring in a revival of the classic musical “Gypsy,” she stopped her performance of the closing song “Rose’s Turn” to demand that an audience member taking pictures be thrown out of the theater. In 2015, she made headlines for snatching a phone from the hands of a texting audience member while performing in a Lincoln Center production of “Show Days.”

On Monday, LuPone received a Tony nomination for supporting actress in a musical for her performance in “Company.” The nomination is her eighth over the course of her career. She’s won twice, for her leading role in “Evita” in 1980 and for her performance in “Gypsy.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Fred Savage Fired From Directing and Producing ‘The Wonder Years’ After Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Fred Savage, who serves as a director and executive producer on ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” has been fired due to the findings of an investigation about his conduct on set. Multiple employees complained about Savage’s behavior while working on “The Wonder Years,” a reboot of the ’80s-’90s series of the same name that starred Savage as Kevin Arnold. The nature of the complaints remains unclear. However, a spokesperson for Disney-owned 20th Television confirmed that allegations were made and that Savage had been terminated. The statement reads: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Charlize Theron Posts First Look of Her Marvel Studios Debut in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlize Theron. Six days after the debut of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Theron posted to Instagram the official first look of her as Clea, her character introduced in the mid-credits scene of the Marvel Studios film. Theron’s casting as Clea had been rumored for the last few weeks as word of the many surprises in “Multiverse of Madness” began to trickle through the internet. But Theron’s post marks the first time the Oscar-winning actor has acknowledged she’s playing the character. (Warning: The rest of this story...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Patti Lupone
Decider.com

Mandy Moore Tells Jimmy Fallon She Threw Up After Reading Next Week’s ‘This Is Us’ Script

This Is Us, which is in its final season on NBC, has had the uncanny ability to wring tears out of even the most hardened audience members over the course of its six seasons. And now that there are only two episodes left to go in the show, there will most definitely be laughter, tears and, if you’re Mandy Moore, some vomit. The actress, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the show, visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night (May 10) and explained that she became physically sick after reading the script for the second to last episode, which airs on May 17.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Stephen Colbert Jokes About James Corden Returning To Doctor Who, Fans Are Pondering The Idea

James Corden is officially stepping down as host of The Late Late Show in 2023 and will return to the UK after years of entertaining fans by singing with celebrities in cars (but not driving) and making the occasional film appearance. Though his time on late-night network television is over, it’s fair to say that his career will continue in some way. Stephen Colbert recently joked that he’ll head back to Doctor Who and, now, fans are pondering the idea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audience Members#Broadway#Q A#The American Theater Wing#The Broadway League#Covid#Twitter#Company
Variety

Michael Che Mulls Over ‘SNL’ Exit, Has Debated Leaving ‘for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Michael Che frequently jokes about leaving “Saturday Night Live,” where he has served as co-anchor of “Weekend Update” for the last eight years and counting (the second-longest stint in the show’s history, after co-anchor Colin Jost). Che went viral in March when he mentioned “SNL” at a surprise comedy set in Minneapolis and said, “This is my last year.” The press took Che’s statement as a matter of fact, so he took to Instagram to clarify that he was joking, “To comedy fans; please stop telling reporters everything you hear at a comedy...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Unauthorized video of Jesse Williams onstage prompts outrage

Video of a naked Jesse Williams captured onstage in a shower scene from a Broadway play has been posted online, prompting an outcry from the producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers.“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the creation and distribution of photographs and videos of our members during a nude scene,” said Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity Association. “Whoever did this knew not only that they were filming actors without their consent, but also that they were explicitly violating the theater’s prohibition on recording and distribution.”Williams is starring in a revival of “Take...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ron Howard on Career Highs, Self-Doubts and ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Author J.D. Vance: “I Was Surprised by Some of the Positions He’s Taken”

In April, one of America’s most famous directors, Ron Howard, called The Hollywood Reporter to follow up. He said he wanted to provide additional color to an answer that he gave about his recent film, Hillbilly Elegy, during an hourlong interview the day before. “You were asking a couple of questions about J.D. Vance and how I felt about it, and, you know, I hadn’t actually addressed it or talked to anybody about it very much,” says Howard about the conservative best-selling author whose memoir his 2020 film is based on — and who just won the Ohio Senate Republican primary....
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Westworld’ and More Shows to Look for This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Although summer used to be a time for TV fanatics to catch up on reading, that’s not the case these days, with new content constantly rolling out —— even during what used to be the TV off-season. Networks and streamers continue to mine existing IP — HBO Max will bring “Harley Quinn” and “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” in July, while Prime Video has the highly anticipated adaptation of “A League of Their Own” and Netflix will debut “The Sandman.” There’s also a slew of unscripted content, as per usual. Plus, expect buzzy, sure-to-be- trending...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler & Megan Mullally To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘The Fabulous Four’ — Cannes Market Hot Pic

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Oscar nominee Bette Midler (The First Wives Club) and Emmy winner Megan Mullally (Will And Grace) are attached to star in The Fabulous Four from director Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker). The feel-good comedy will follow two life-long friends (Sarandon, Mullally) who travel to Key West to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn (Midler). When there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up, and sparks, drinks and romance fly. The plan is to start pre-production in July and begin filming in September in Atlanta, Georgia and Key West, Florida. Sierra/Affinity is launching international sales next week in Cannes and the project will...
MOVIES
Variety

Jessica Biel Explains How Justin Timberlake Landed Meta ‘Candy’ Role — and Why He Didn’t Get Paid

Click here to read the full article. SPOLER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched all five episodes of “Candy,” now streaming on Hulu. “Candy” viewers knew that star Melanie Lynskey’s real-life husband, Jason Ritter, was appearing in the new series — but they didn’t expect to see Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s husband pop up as one of the other cops working the case of Betty’s murder. As it turns out, it was Timberlake’s idea to join the true-crime show. While the duo often share scripts and notes with each other, this time was a bit different. “He loved the the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Alexandra Daddario Supports ‘Percy Jackson’ Series’ Casting Of Annabeth Role As Leah Jeffries Speaks Out About Online Bullying

Click here to read the full article. Actress Alexandra Daddario has weighed in on the backlash against Leah Jeffries casting as Annabeth Chase in the upcoming Disney+ show Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Daddario previously played Annabeth Chase in two Percy Jackson films The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters.  Leah Jeffries is going to be an incredible Annabeth!!! — Alexandra Daddario (@AADaddario) May 10, 2022 In the book series (written by Rick Riordan), Annabeth is a true daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, a brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind. After having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood,...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy