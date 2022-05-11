Apple Head of Film Marketing Strategy JP Richards Resigns (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Apple TV+ head of film marketing strategy JP Richards has resigned from his post, sources familiar with the tech giant tell Variety .

Richards notified his team of his departure on Wednesday morning, one insider said. He joined the company in January 2021 from Warner Bros., reporting to Apple’s head of video marketing Chris Van Amburg. Richards is said by sources to be circling several new opportunities. Apple is expected to name his replacement in the coming weeks, after narrowing down finalists.

During his tenure, the studio released films including Tom Holland’s “Cherry,” the landmark best picture Oscar winner “CODA,” Tom Hanks’ sci-fi adventure “Finch,” the staged musical “Come From Away,” and the Mahershala Ali drama “Swan Song.”

Richards last served as co-president in worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures, where he was internally beloved and oversaw development, strategy and execution of film campaigns — specifically in areas like digital marketing and media, multi-cultural marketing, branded content and promotional partnerships. He worked on WB titles including “Wonder Woman,” “Aquaman,” “Joker,” “A Star Is Born,” “It Chapter 1 and 2,” “They Shall Not Grow Old,” “The Lego Movie,” “The Conjuring Series,” “Creed” and “Creed 2.”

Prior to WarnerMedia, Richards spent 12 years at Universal Pictures, where he led digital campaigns for the Jason Bourne series, the “Fast and Furious” series and “Despicable Me” franchises, among others.

Upcoming Apple films include “Emancipation,” from director Antoine Fuqua and star and producer Will Smith; “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone; “Snow Blind,” with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star and Gustav Möller attached to direct; and “Spirited,” a contemporary musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.”