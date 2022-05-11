UMass Amherst Afro-American department express ‘outrage’ over racist ‘anti-Black terrorism on campus’ after Black students receive 2nd racist email
A week after Black undergraduate and graduate University of Massachusetts Amherst students received a disturbing and racist email that referred to students of color as “animals,” the university’s Afro-American Studies department released a statement expressing outrage. It’s the second racist email Black students have received this...www.masslive.com
Comments / 4