Nets GM Sean Marks discusses Kyrie Irving's future

By Cameron Tabatabaie
 2 days ago
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time following the club’s first-round exit from the postseason. When asked about Kyrie Irving‘s future in Brooklyn, Marks gave an intriguingly vague response.

Irving can opt into a $36.5 million player option next season. The 30-year old point guard was famously the center of quite a bit of drama this season, and certainly the Nets are wondering what the future of this relationship holds. Marks offered, among other things, that availability was a major concern for every member of the club.

The full presser covered everything from Ben Simmons to creating the right culture. But certainly Marks’ comments regarding Irving were among the most noteworthy. Check it out:

Related
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Appears To Respond To Nets GM's Comments

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks turned some heads with his comments about whether or not the team will make a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving. "I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own. So, he has to look at what he wants to do with his player option and so forth like that."
