Nets GM Sean Marks discusses Kyrie Irving's future

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time following the club’s first-round exit from the postseason. When asked about Kyrie Irving‘s future in Brooklyn, Marks gave an intriguingly vague response.

Irving can opt into a $36.5 million player option next season. The 30-year old point guard was famously the center of quite a bit of drama this season, and certainly the Nets are wondering what the future of this relationship holds. Marks offered, among other things, that availability was a major concern for every member of the club.

The full presser covered everything from Ben Simmons to creating the right culture. But certainly Marks’ comments regarding Irving were among the most noteworthy. Check it out: