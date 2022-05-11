ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Man Catches Gargantuan 8-Foot, 300-Pound Fish

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39SAJU_0fagBeJL00
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas man caught a gargantuan alligator gar in a Houston bayou over the weekend.

Payton Moore , a fisherman and wildlife conservationist from Sugar Land, caught the 8-foot, 300-pound alligator said he knew the fish was big the second it started moving. "It felt like somebody's car had just started up and was rolling out of the driveway, and I'm hanging on to the end of it," Moore told the Houston Chronicle .

To get the fish tired, making it easier to catch, Moore made it swim in circles to confuse it. The fisherman then saw a window of opportunity and used a lasso to wrangle it in and secure it around the pectoral fins.

Moore released the fish back into the bayou.

Is this fish a record-breaking one? Unfortunately, it's not. Although the fish likely weighs more than the state record set in 1953 of 302 pounds, to qualify for a state record, the catch must be weighed on a state-certified scale, according to the Houston Chronicle , citing an expert from Nicholls State University. The world record for the largest alligator gar stands at 8 feet, 5 inches and 327 pounds.

While this alligator gar might not be a record-breaking fish, it sure is an old one. Moore estimated the fish is between 50 to 100 years old. "The fish literally could have been swimming around in Texas waters when Truman was president," Moore said.

You can watch Payton Moore's YouTube video below :

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Fisherman Catches Giant 5-Pound Redear Sunfish on Lake Havasu

Zac Mickle caught a monster redear sunfish on Lake Havasu, which sits on the Arizona and California state line. The lake is perhaps the most renowned panfish water in the country. It appears on almost every panfish fanatics bucket list of places they want to fish, and for good reason. It yields giant fish each season.
HOBBIES
WFAA

Beware of ssssssnake season, Texas. It's warming up, so prepare to see the slithery serpents more

DALLAS — Slithery serpents season is back, y'all. It's warming up, so the snake appearances are becoming all the more common in North Texas. You might remember WFAA reported on the man who found a rattlesnake on his back porch couch. Now, there are reports from Midlothian of a man being bitten by a copperhead taking residence in his toolbox, as well as a baby cottonmouth sneaking its way into a woman's shoe closet.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
WFAA

‘The smell is putrid death’: They had a nice place in the country – until hundreds of thousands of chickens moved in next door

Sanderson Farms, which is expanding throughout Texas, says their chicken growers follow Texas air quality rules, best practices. On their 600-acre East Texas ranch near Tyler, Larry and Sandra James believed they were creating paradise. Sandra, a retired professor and business school dean, and Larry, a retired telecom CEO, enjoyed...
WINONA, TX
Mix 93.1

Hilarious Comedian Owns This Amazing Waterfront Home in Austin, Texas

Many people know the name Tom Segura, he is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. The man is hilarious and now calls the great state of Texas home as he lives in Austin, Texas. As you will see in the photos below, Tom and his very funny wife (Christina Pazsitsky) live in a beautiful home on Lake Austin. Because we love seeing property owned by celebrities and people who make more money than us, I wanted to share the photos below of Tom Segura’s home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Baltimore

‘Aggressive’ Assateague Island Horse Moved To Texas

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (AP) — A wild horse who has become “extremely aggressive” with staff and visitors at Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland has been relocated to a Texas wildlife sanctuary, National Park Service officials announced Monday. Park service officials said the harem stallion Delegate’s Pride, also known as Chip, has become aggressive with people in pursuit of human food or with staff redirecting him or his band away from crowds, The Daily Times reported. He is being moved to Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. Since 2017, the horse has been involved in more than half of the incidents that resulted in injuries for visitors and he resists efforts to move horses away from potentially dangerous situations, the park service said. Once a wild animal learns to associate people with food, reversing behavior can be difficult and removal often becomes the only option, officials said. Visitors are urged to protect horses by complying with rules such as never feeding wildlife, staying at least 40 feet away from horses and storing food in vehicles or food storage under picnic tables. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MURCHISON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Alligator Gar#Swimming#The Houston Chronicle#Nicholls State University
KHOU

'It's surfing without the waves' | Texas' first-ever Moto Surf competition comes to Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas — The boards are cut and the tents are up for Texas' first-ever Moto Surf Race, right on the edge of Galveston Island. “It’s a motorized surfboard," said the race's organizer and owner of JetSurf Houston, Jordan Davlin. “We're trying to grow the sport, grow the community, trying to get people involved in this unique new water toy.”
GALVESTON, TX
KVUE

Rare, destructive pest discovered for the first time at Texas-Mexico border

PHARR, Texas — A rare pest never before seen at a U.S. port of entry was discovered this month at the Texas-Mexico border. The Cochabamba sp., a leaf beetle usually found in Central and South America, hitched a ride in a shipment of fresh fruit at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the insect’s travel pattern indicates it is migrating north.
PHARR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
Polarbear

Invasive snake-like hammerhead worms are spreading in Texas

Hammerhead worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, made their way to the United States on the soil of ornamental plants in the 1900s. Hammerhead worms first appeared around the Beaumont area in the 1980s and have invaded North Texas upending local gardens and lawns attacking turf and a variety of common grasses.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison Tosses Another Across a Road Like It’s Nothing

“Totally not terrifying seeing bison throw each other around like lawn chairs. Not one bit.” Especially when it happens in the middle of traffic. As seen over on our Twitter, North American bison are a force to be reckoned with. Even this feels an understatement after watching one bison bull toss another a dozen feet off the road without so much as a flick of his head:
ANIMALS
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy