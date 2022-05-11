Hear the first song from Death Cab For Cutie's upcoming 10th album, 'Asphalt Meadows'

Seattle sweethearts Death Cab For Cutie have announced their 2022 return with the first track from their highly-anticipated new album Asphalt Meadows . The new track, "Roman Candles," is available now, along with an official lyric video from the indie rock veterans – now in their 25th year as a band.

Announced today, Death Cab For Cutie 's forthcoming tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows , will arrive everywhere on Friday, September 16. Pre-orders are available now.

Speaking about the inspiration for their first single, "Roman Candles," the band says the track is about the "crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet. And that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go.”

Singer Ben Gibbard adds, "The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic."

DCFC will also be taking their new music and fan favorites on the road, hitting a number of festival and stadium stages in 2022. They're officially kicking off a North American series of live dates beginning on July 7 in Cincinnati, OH, and will be wrapping up at the end of October in their hometown. Check out a full list of dates below and grab your tickets right HERE .

Death Cab For Cutie Tour 2022

5/21 – Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capital Guadalajara *

5/28 – Portland, OR – TEDxPortland Year 10 @ Moda Center

7/7 – Cincinnati, OH – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation †

7/8 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe †

7/9 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest @ Generac Power Stage *

7/11 – Buffalo, NY – ARTPARK †

7/12 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards †

7/14 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park †

7/15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena †

7/16 – Poughkeepsie, NY – MJN Convention Center †

9/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

9/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

9/24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

9/26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

9/27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

9/29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met ^

9/30 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

10/01 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

10/03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

10/04 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

10/06 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

10/07 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

10/08 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

10/11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic ^

10/13 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

10/14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

10/15 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim #

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA #

10/23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

10/24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

10/26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

* Festival

† with special guests illuminati hotties

^ with special guests Low

# with special guests Yo La Tengo

