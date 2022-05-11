Elton John, Katy Perry, Lizzo and More Join ‘Can’t Cancel Pride 2022,’ Presented by P&G and iHeartRadio

Click here to read the full article.

Procter and Gamble (P&G) and iHeartMedia are inviting fans to celebrate visibility and inclusivity for all at the third annual “Can’t Cancel Pride: Proud and Together” fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community on June 14.

The event will feature performances and appearances by Elton John , Katy Perry , Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who, Kim Petras and more from the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and remote locations across the country.

This year, the event will be hosted by singer, dancer and social media sensation JoJo Siwa , who received a special honor at last year’s event for being a young trailblazer in the community.

“Proud and Together” will be showcasing the activism and issues that continue to impact the LGBTQ+ community in 2022 and intersectional messages of spirit and strength.

This year, Elton John will be honored with the first-ever Impact Award for his humanitarian work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The event will recognize the 30-year history and impact his organization has made to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect attached to AIDS.

“As we’ve proven over the past two years, you can’t cancel pride. Even with a global pandemic raging, we’ve been able to bring the community together with the most influential artists to celebrate Pride and raise consciousness and funds for some heroic organizations while working to support the needs of the LGBTQ+ community in communities around the nation,” said Gayle Troberman, chief marketing officer for iHeartMedia.

“This year is a big moment as we emerge from lockdown to celebrate diversity and inclusion while continuing to champion the LGBTQ organizations that create a more equal and welcoming world for all.”

“Can’t Cancel Pride” will distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

The one-hour benefit special, produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, will stream on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on iHeartRadio’s TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, pages, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and Revry. The event will later be available on-demand until June 30 on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.