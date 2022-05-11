ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Video shows strangers stop car, rescue driver in Florida

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3acDp7_0fagB3vp00

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for the good Samaritans credited with preventing tragedy when a driver suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.

The Boynton Beach Police Department shared video on Facebook showing a car moving slowly into a busy intersection. The video shows a woman run up to the car and bang on the window before getting the attention of other drivers, who all work together to stop the moving car.

In the post, police said that the group used a barbell to break through the window, allowing them access to put the car in park. From there they pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven, where a nurse on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until emergency crews arrived.

Police said the driver of the car suffered a medical condition and was slumped over the steering wheel of her car, WPTV reported. The woman’s co-worker was in another car and was the woman first seen on video waving her arms to get the attention of other drivers, according to WPTV.

Police said that they shared the video because “They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Georgia man killed in forklift accident after gun safe falls on him

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.
MACON, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

MIAMI — (AP) — A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the...
MIAMI, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police looking for 10-year-old boy with medical issues

HOMEWOOD, Pa. — Pittsburgh police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy who has severe asthma and wears a hearing aid. The boy’s name is Mejour Ross and he was last seen at his family’s apartment on Black Street in Homewood. Ross has been missing since around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: 3 hurt after crowds rush exit at Las Vegas festival

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Strangers#Accident#Samaritans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WPXI Pittsburgh

Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Milwaukee officials on Saturday enacted a curfew for young people and added extra patrols after 21 people were injured in three separate downtown shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game. Three people were injured in the first shooting,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Buffalo supermarket mass shooting: 10 dead, 3 injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York, following a mass shooting at a supermarket Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Police confirmed in a Twitter post that the alleged shooter was in custody. In a news briefing, Buffalo police commissioner...
BUFFALO, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Identical success: Florida twins are co-salutatorians with same GPAs

TAMPA, Fla. — Identical twins graduated from a west-central Florida high school as co-salutatorians -- thanks to their identical grade-point averages. Alexander Deevers, and his brother, Dane Deevers, finished with 9.12 GPAs at Wharton High School in Tampa, WTVT reported. The brothers credited their weighted averages to advanced placement courses and dual-enrollment at Hillsborough Community College, according to the television station.
TAMPA, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Showers and storms possible this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Very warm this evening with isolated showers, and storms in spots before 10pm. A passing shower/storm could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows around 60 degrees. Sunday will be much like today with a partly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy