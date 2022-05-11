11 people displaced after Sheboygan house fire Wednesday morning

SHEBOYGAN - Eleven people have been displaced from their home after a house fire in Sheboygan Wednesday morning.

A report of a structure fire in the 1400 block of North 16th Street was made to the Sheboygan Fire Department Dispatch Center at around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were on scene within three minutes and found smoke coming from the home, a news release from the fire department said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and remained on scene until around 9:30 a.m. to remove debris and look for any fire extension inside the home.

No one was hurt. The fire remains under investigation and caused an estimated $35,000 in damage.

The fire department shared a reminder that people should sleep with doors closed and have appropriate smoke and carbon monoxide detectors inside their homes.

