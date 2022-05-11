ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

11 people displaced after Sheboygan house fire Wednesday morning

By Brandon Reid, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 3 days ago

SHEBOYGAN - Eleven people have been displaced from their home after a house fire in Sheboygan Wednesday morning.

A report of a structure fire in the 1400 block of North 16th Street was made to the Sheboygan Fire Department Dispatch Center at around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were on scene within three minutes and found smoke coming from the home, a news release from the fire department said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and remained on scene until around 9:30 a.m. to remove debris and look for any fire extension inside the home.

No one was hurt. The fire remains under investigation and caused an estimated $35,000 in damage.

The fire department shared a reminder that people should sleep with doors closed and have appropriate smoke and carbon monoxide detectors inside their homes.

More: Twitter reacts to birth of Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan Dekker's son, Harlan Wolf Dekker

More: What Froedtert has planned for land near Field of Dreams in Sheboygan after $3M purchase from school district

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: 11 people displaced after Sheboygan house fire Wednesday morning

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Eleven Sheboygan Residents Displaced by Structure Fire

Eleven Sheboygan residents are without a home today following a fire yesterday morning. The Sheboygan Fire Department sent seven units to the 1400 block of North 16th Street at around 7:30 yesterday morning. They arrived to find smoke billowing from the home. The fire was located in the basement and...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pedestrian struck on Egg Harbor Road sidewalk

A 45-year-old Sturgeon Bay woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding her electric wheelchair scooter. Emergency personnel was called to the scene on Egg Harbor Road near 8th Avenue at approximately 1:45 p.m. when they found Erin Hilsabeck lying in the middle of the median. She was riding her electric wheelchair scooter on the sidewalk when she was struck by a sports utility vehicle exiting a parking lot of a local business. According to the police report, 55-year-old Randall Fike of Sturgeon Bay said he looked both ways before entering the roadway to make a left-hand turn onto Egg Harbor Road. After realizing he hit Hilsabeck and her scooter, Fike stopped across the street at another nearby business. Hilsabeck was transported to a nearby medical facility with a suspected serious injury. Fike was cited with failing to stop or yield coming out of an alley, causing great bodily harm.
STURGEON BAY, WI
CBS 58

Multiple agencies respond to Brookfield crash, two hurt

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Multiple agencies are investigating a crash involving a van and a motorcycle on I-94 near Elm Grove Road in Brookfield. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office reports the van was going eastbound on the interstate when it struck a motorcycle around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 13. Officials say the driver of the van fled the scene, and the van was found first on Highway 100 at I-94. Deputies say the driver was later found by West Allis Police. The 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for his injuries and also arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
BROOKFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheboygan, WI
Crime & Safety
Sheboygan, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Harrison fire destroys house, forces evacuation of assisted-living facility

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family lost their home in a fire near Appleton Wednesday afternoon. The fire prompted the evacuation of an assisted-living facility next door. Firefighters from the Village of Harrison and Darboy responded to the house fire on Silver Court. Action 2 News is told the fire started in the detached garage and spread quickly.
HARRISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Motorcycle crashes leave 2 injured; 1 arrested, 1 driver sought

Officials are investigating two separate motorcycle crashes that left both operators injured Friday afternoon. The first crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on County Highway W near Lakefield Road in the Town of Grafton. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cth W when a westbound facing vehicle, on Lakefield, entered the...
GRAFTON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Reid
Person
Sam Dekker
nbc15.com

I-90 near Wisconsin Dells reopens after fire shut down eastbound lanes of

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of I-90 near Lyndon Station have reopened after a vehicle catches fire late Friday morning. Shortly before noon, the Wisconsin State Patrol issued an alert warning drivers that eastbound lanes would be closed near mile marker 79, in Juneau Co. as crews worked to contain the fire and clear the scene. Images from a WisDOT traffic camera showed smoke emerging from the median and rising higher than the trees. The plumes were blowing into westbound lanes as well.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Four tenants, multiple guests displaced in east side apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An east side apartment building is displaced following a fire that caused significant damage. Madison Fire crews arrived to a two-story, four-unit apartment building with smoke showing Monday night around 10:30 p.m. The crew made their way to the second floor from the exterior and entered...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

2 dogs found dead in garbage bags in Verona

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to determine how two dogs ended up dead and inside garbage bags that were found in Verona on Wednesday. Investigators are asking for information about the incident. According to its report a passerby discovered the garbage bags just off the Ice Age Trail, near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive.
VERONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Department#Structure Fire#Carbon Monoxide#Accident#Twitter#Sheboygan Press
wearegreenbay.com

Youngsters host ‘organized’ fights in Combined Locks, authorities warn parents

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Combined Locks want parents to be aware of ‘organized, consensual fights’ between juveniles happening at local parks. Combined Locks Public Safety issued a statement regarding a report of a ‘significant amount of juveniles’ that gathered at a local park. The reason for the large gathering was reportedly an organized consensual fight between multiple juveniles.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police investigate shootings; 2 in less than an hour

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of non-fatal shootings that happened within an hour of each other on Friday afternoon, May 13. Around 12:30 p.m., Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 91st and Marion on the city's northwest side. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man suffered gunshot injuries – and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Storm washes out roads in Oconto County

Oshkosh residents may see some services delayed or cut. You'll find the "Oz-some" collection in Wausaukee, somewhere under the rainbow. Parents want Kiel boys' records cleared in sexual harassment investigation. Updated: 15 hours ago. The parents say their boys are being investigated for ignoring a student's preferred pronouns. A section...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area traffic crash leads to 5th OWI for Port Edwards man

A judge this week set a $2,000 cash bond for a Port Edwards man accused of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, the result of a crash Tuesday in Weston. Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. May 10 to Schofield Avenue at Glad Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas W. Shelley, veered into a grassy area off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to a stop.
WAUSAU, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

658
Followers
190
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy