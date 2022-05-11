ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow City, AL

House District 28 candidate discovers mapping error in Rainbow City in time for primary

By Miranda Prescott, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRpFE_0fagA6gd00

Alabama House candidate Mack Butler has his sister to thank for a redistricting error being resolved before the May 24 primaries in Rainbow City.

Butler, who is running for District 28, said his sister noticed his name was not on her ballot when she went to cast her absentee ballot.

"My sister bought a house within Rainbow City about two months ago. She went and voted absentee and afterwards realized that I wasn't on her ballot when I was supposed to be," he explained, "When she went inside and asked about the situation, she was told that she, in fact, had the correct ballot."

Before the new district maps were drawn, all of Rainbow City had been listed in District 30, Butler said. After the redistricting in 2021, the majority of Rainbow City lies within District 28. However, a portion of the city, Riddles Bend Road, still is in District 30, which he believes to have been the source of the error he found.

'It's like a reunion':Yard sale along U.S. 11 designed to bring new life to historic roadways

"It was crystal clear when I looked at the map, they had made a mistake," he said.

After discussing the issue with Probate Judge Scott Hassell and the Board of Registrars, Butler said they discovered Rainbow Drive had been used as the line instead of the Coosa River through Highway 77 as intended, missing the mainline by a mile.

Butler began to check on the voter status of friends and family he knew to be living near his sister and discovered that they, too, would be given incorrect ballots based on where they live.

"They even had my dad, who lives about five miles away from my sister, on the incorrect ballot," he said, "So I ended up calling the Board of Registrars and found that it was actually thousands of people who were listed in the wrong district, with people listed in District 30 still instead of District 28."

Butler said he was able to check these things using a tool from Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill had introduced him to.

"The tool is found through Alabama Votes, and it allows people to update their voter registration and check to make sure the districts they are voting in is correct and where they will be voting on May 24," Merrill explained, "People can also do this by downloading the mobile app, Vote for Alabama, or calling their local Board of Registrars office."

While the people within this error would have ultimately been affected by this come time to vote in the primaries, Hassell explained that only three ballots at the time of the discovery had been directly affected by this, including Butler's sister.

"The Board of Registrars are responsible for the corrections of local maps to reflect what was done on a state level," Hassell explained, "After they were made aware of the issue and realized that people were placed in the wrong district, they made those corrections."

"It took them a couple weeks to get it fixed and they ended up getting a judge to spoil my sister's ballot, which allowed her to revote the other day," Butler added.

Butler added that Merrill was "incredibly helpful" when it came to resolving this issue.

"I had put my team on it and when they called the Board of Registrars, they found out that they had not yet completed their work on updating the voter files," Merrill stated, "That has since now been corrected and all of the people who had the potential of being impacted never would even know it was an issue."

Hassell said that while the issue was out of his scope of responsibilities, he and his office were able to help with ensuring each absentee ballot that had previously been casted at the time of the error's discovery were correct and up to date.

"We also did a street-by-street review of all the districts that had been changed to check for errors to notify the Board of Registrars about, which allowed them to make those necessary corrections," he said.

He added that he had recently purchased an electronic mapping device that the Board of Registrars could use for the redistricting process and to keep the maps more accurate than ever before.

"Before we got these tools, they were taking a pencil and a magnifying glass and redrawing the district lines themselves," Hassell explained, "With their blessing, I was able to get the funding from the Etowah County Commissioners to pay for these electronic mapping tools."

Butler said that "the whole thing" was mostly frustrating for him as a candidate for office, saying that dealing with this error would have been "a nightmare" come election time.

Baseball:Revenge tour over for Westbrook Christian after Class 4A/5A quarterfinal win over Guntersville

Watch this:New video footage shows Lauderdale County jailer Vicky White leaving with Casey White

"As I understand, they are looking at all of the maps very closely now to make sure this is not happening somewhere else," he said, "It was a true blessing that my sister went early to vote and found it."

Comments / 4

Related
WSFA

Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Lindy Blanchard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before her move to Slovenia, where she served as the United States Ambassador, gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard lived in Alabama her entire life. Now that she’s back, she says she is running to continue to serve her state from Montgomery. “I was working with the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAFF

Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Jan. 6 panel subpoena

Headlining artists like Jason Isbell, The Drive-By Truckers and Emmy Lou Harris will all take part in the Grand Opening event. 1988 Cold Case: Cullman County man faces arraignment in New England on Friday. Updated: 11 hours ago. Marvin McClendon was arrested in Cullman county about 3 weeks ago. Police...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainbow City, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Rainbow City, AL
Government
The Trussville Tribune

ALEA reminds public of Alabama’s STAR ID deadline

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reminds the public of Alabama’s STAR ID deadline. According to ALEA, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) enforcement deadline for Alabama’s STAR ID is May 3, 2023. STAR ID, which stands for Secure, Trusted, and Reliable Identification, is Alabama’s version of REAL […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Butler
AL.com

Poll shows Alabama governor’s race tightening, Kay Ivey facing runoff

A poll of Republican voters shows Gov. Kay Ivey with a substantial lead in the GOP primary but shows her top two challengers gaining enough ground to force a runoff. The polling firm Cygnal conducted the survey of 600 likely Republican voters on May 6-7 for Alabama Daily News and Gray Television. Alabama Daily News reported the results this morning.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama’s U.S. Senate candidate profiles: Brandaun Dean

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The former mayor of Brighton, Alabama, Brandaun Dean, says in the Senate Democratic primary race he represents more than just the party. “A Black Alabama experience that is cherished and very important to how I want to be perceived,” said Dean. After a recount that...
BRIGHTON, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Districts#Alabama House#Probate#The Board Of Registrars
105.1 The Block

Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WRBL News 3

Alabama man linked to 1988 killing of 6th grader through DNA

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 74-year-old Alabama man was linked to the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts through DNA evidence. Marvin C. McClendon Jr. was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay was entered on his […]
LAWRENCE, MA
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
2K+
Followers
871
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy