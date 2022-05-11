Google announces its first smartwatch, a new budget phone and more

Like most employees, Tony Fadell used to silently rejoice when his boss went on vacation. Then, Fadell joined Apple in 2001 and realized that Steve Jobs' downtime was different than most bosses' vacations. On a recent podcast episode of "The Tim Ferriss Show," Fadell – known as the inventor of the iPod and co-creator of the iPhone – said that when Jobs left the office, Apple's employees would get two or three days of relative silence. Then, often without warning, they'd start getting calls from Jobs with new ideas.

