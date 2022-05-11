Google announces its first smartwatch, a new budget phone and more

Robinhood shares jumped 24.9% on Friday, a day after the CEO of a major crypto exchange took a stake in the retail investing app. An entity called Emergent Fidelity Technologies took a 7.6% stake in Robinhood worth $648 million earlier this month, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The document also showed Sam Bankman-Fried, who leads the Bahamas-based crypto company FTX, is the sole director and majority owner of Emergent. The stake makes Emergent the third-largest Robinhood shareholder, FactSet data shows.
