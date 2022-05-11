ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos signing OL Luke Wattenberg to 4-year contract

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNk8I_0fag8MgX00

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with rookie offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg, Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post first reported Wednesday. He’s now set to be signed through the 2025 season, earning $3,998,716 over four years, according to OverTheCap.com.

Wattenberg will earn an average of $999,679 per season on his rookie contract. The offensive lineman was selected by the Broncos in the fifth round of the NFL draft out of Washington in April.

Wattenberg was a versatile offensive lineman with the Huskies, spending time at guard and center in college. That versatility will be appreciated by Denver’s coaching staff.

Wattenberg seems likely to begin his career as a center, but the Broncos will probably move him between guard and center at practice. The rookie will presumably get a chance to compete with Lloyd Cushenberry for the starting center job during training camp this summer.

Other players on the roster who have center experience include Graham Glasgow and Quinn Meinerz, who both played as guards last year.

