Theresa “Terri” Romero, age 65, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022, in Rio Rancho, NM. Terri was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 30, 1957, to John Lee and Neva Thomas. Terri is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Brandy Comins...

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO