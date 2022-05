Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced a new side to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Warning, Doctor Strange 2 spoilers ahead. The sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch’s MCU film brought in the character of Wanda, fresh off the events of WandaVision. Now the Scarlet Witch, she becomes the villain of the movie, using the Darkhold to try and take America Chavez’s (Xochitl Gomez) powers. No one will stand in her way as we see Wanda brutally murder several characters in her quest to reunite with her children, Billy and Tommy.

