Progress Club met on May 2 at the Clinton County History Center with nine members and one guest present. Judy Sargent opened the meeting by reading another of the “Priceless Gifts to Give for Free.” Along with the gift of listening, the gift of affection, and the gift of laughter, we were encouraged to give the gift of a compliment. A simple and sincere compliment can make someone’s day.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO