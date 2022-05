JACKSON, MI – A city of Jackson department has been renamed to move away from an offensive abbreviated connotation, while making it easier for community members to access. The Jackson City Council approved the name change for the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Economic Operations at its Tuesday, May 10 meeting. The name change was prompted by the abbreviation for the department – NEO – gaining a connotation with the term neo-Nazi, city officials said.

