Adair, IA

Donna Soper Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
Donna Soper, age 86 of Adair, Iowa, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Caring Acres Care Center in Anita, Iowa.

Services are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Adair, Iowa.

