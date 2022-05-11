Donna Soper Obituary

Gary Eugene Lebeck was born to Arnold and Helen (Sieck) Lebeck on November 27th, 1940 in Harlan, IA. He graduated from Walnut High School in 1959. He excelled in multiple sports, played the accordion, participated in 4H, and sang in the choir. He graduated in 1963 from Dana College in Blaire, NE, with a BA in Education. While there, Gary played basketball and baseball and was crowned the Mayfest King during his senior year. He attended graduate school at Gannon University in Erie, PA and worked at Mac-Erie Manufacturing. He also attended graduate school at The University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA for English and Speech. He taught High School English and Speech, directed several high school plays, and coached multiple high school sports at Walnut, Dunlap, Griswold, Perry and Carlisle. He also worked in car sales and eventually expanded his career as an insurance agent. While working for Kansas City Life, he was awarded the “Top Hatter’s Award” for top 20 insurance agents in the country.

