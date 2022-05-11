Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Retreats to bench

Point suffered an apparent leg in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and he grabbed his right groin, and then couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. He tried to gut out one shift early in the second, but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is likely to finish Saturday's game hurt.
