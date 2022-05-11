ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Retreats to bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Grossman isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics. Grossman will...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Collects seventh save

Clase earned a save against the Twins on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out one batter in one inning. Clase entered the contest in the 10th inning with Cleveland up by two runs. He surrendered a one-out single that allowed the designated runner to score but navigated his way to the save. Clase hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his past nine appearances, and he has racked up five saves and a win over that span.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland. He had hit .129 with seven strikeouts and one walk in his last 31 at-bats. Matt Duffy was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Notches theft in loss

Hicks entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and recorded a stolen base. Hicks took over on first base for Giancarlo Stanton after the slugger singled with one out in the eighth. Hicks eventually stole second base but was left there as Liam Hendriks struck out a pair of batters to close out the inning. The speedy outfielder leads the Yankees with five steals on the season, but he's slashing a modest .217/.359/.265 across 104 plate appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Aaron Whitefield: Designated for assignment

Whitefield was designated for assignment Saturday. This came a week after his contract was originally selected from Double-A, so his time on the 40-man roster was short-lived. He hit .301/.400/.538 with five home runs and 13 steals in 24 games at Double-A prior to the promotion.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Aggravates hamstring injury

Diaz was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Diaz returned to action in early May after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury, but he'll head back to the injured list after he recently aggravated the issue. It's not yet clear how long his current IL stint will last.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Gutsy effort but takes loss

Campbell made 23 saves in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Campbell played a gutsy game -- the loss wasn't on him. He was beaten twice on nifty, hard-driving plays by Nick Paul, but stood on his head the rest of the game. He even stayed in the game after getting run over and hurting his knee when Paul drove the net in the third. Campbell proved that his early-season play wasn't fluky, despite his wobbles in the second half. He's a UFA now and is due a raise from his $1.65 million deal the last two seasons. It remains to be seen if the Leafs can resign him given their cap challenges.
NHL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win

Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Oilers' Cody Ceci: Breaks deadlock Saturday

Ceci scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7. This was a goaltending duel for much of the first two periods until Ceci scored on a feed from Connor McDavid at 13:15 of the second. This was Ceci's first goal in seven playoff contests this year, though he's added five assists. The 28-year-old has also logged nine shots on net, eight hits, 12 blocked shots, a plus-8 rating and 12 PIM in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Lone bright spot off bench

Connaughton produced 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Connaughton was the lone Bucks' role player to find any offensive rhythm during Game 6. With Khris Middleton (hamstring) still...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and he grabbed his right groin, and then couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. He tried to gut out one shift early in the second, but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is likely to finish Saturday's game hurt.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Paul was a one-man wrecking ball. His first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second was a hard drive down the right side and a move inside through TJ Brodie's feet. He kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. Paul filled in for an injured Brayden Point on the night and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward (22:03). Point's injury looks serious, so Paul will get every opportunity to fill his skates in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mike Smith: Earns second playoff shutout

Smith posted a 29-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7. This was the third shutout in the series between the two teams, and Smith had two of them. He's solidified himself as the Oilers' starter in the playoffs, allowing just 16 goals in seven appearances. Smith and the Oilers will take on either the Flames or the Stars in the second round depending on which of those teams wins their Game 7 on Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Elvis Andrus: Hits bench for nightcap

Andrus will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Andrus went 0-for-2 with a walk in the first game of the day. Kevin Smith slides to shortstop for the nightcap, with Sheldon Neuse taking Smith's spot at third base.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Team's leading scorer after Round 1

Slavin picked up two assists in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Slavin quietly leads all Canes with eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in seven games. He continues to impress and build on a career regular season (42 points). And at just 28, Slavin is coming into the prime of his career. He will be a target at drafts next year.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Stars in critical Game 6

Tatum amassed 46 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the Celtics facing elimination, Tatum found his three-point stoke and finished with playoff highs...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save but earns win

Hendriks (1-2) was credited with the win after blowing a save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one run one on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings. The closer was put in a tough situation in the eighth inning, entering with one out and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: No-decision despite strong outing

Morton didn't factor into the decision Saturday against San Diego despite allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six frames. Morton had a disappointing start to the season, carrying a 5.65 ERA through his first six outings while failing to strike out more than five batters in a single start. He looked much more like himself Saturday and is now riding a streak of two straight strong performances, as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his previous start. The veteran righty will look to make it three good starts in a row next week in Miami.
ATLANTA, GA

