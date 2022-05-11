Nancy Ann Rourick Obituary

Nancy Ann Rourick, age 89 of Ankeny, formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, IA.

A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date with Saint Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, IA.

Burial will be held at the Atlantic Catholic Cemetery.

A full obituary will be published soon once created.

The staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.schmidtfamilyfh.com.