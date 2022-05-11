ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Ann Rourick Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Nancy Ann Rourick, age 89 of Ankeny, formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, IA.

A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date with Saint Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, IA.

Burial will be held at the Atlantic Catholic Cemetery.

A full obituary will be published soon once created.

The staff of Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.schmidtfamilyfh.com.

