Heat's Gabe Vincent: Listed questionable yet again

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Vincent (knee) is listed questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Ira...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and he grabbed his right groin, and then couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. He tried to gut out one shift early in the second, but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is likely to finish Saturday's game hurt.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Paul was a one-man wrecking ball. His first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second was a hard drive down the right side and a move inside through TJ Brodie's feet. He kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. Paul filled in for an injured Brayden Point on the night and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward (22:03). Point's injury looks serious, so Paul will get every opportunity to fill his skates in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Pat Connaughton: Lone bright spot off bench

Connaughton produced 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Connaughton was the lone Bucks' role player to find any offensive rhythm during Game 6. With Khris Middleton (hamstring) still...
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Stars in critical Game 6

Tatum amassed 46 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the Celtics facing elimination, Tatum found his three-point stoke and finished with playoff highs...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Tosses five scoreless frames

Keuchel did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out three. Keuchel tamed a red-hot New York offense, yielding only one extra-base hit (a double by Giancarlo Stanton) and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard for five frames. The veteran left-hander has rebounded since giving up seven earned runs in one inning against Cleveland on April 20, surrendering just six runs across 20 frames over his subsequent four starts. Keuchel is tentatively lined up to next take the mound in Kansas City on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win

Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Plays catch

Stroman (undisclosed) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Stroman has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Sunday. His expected return date is unclear, but the fact that he's ready for some activity suggests he may not miss too much more time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Stars defensively

Holiday provided 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Holiday continues to struggle with his shot during the second-round series and is shooting just...
BOSTON, MA
Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Drops team-high seven assists

Smart posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Smart found his stroke from deep en route to his first 20-plus point performance of the second round. The...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Team's leading scorer after Round 1

Slavin picked up two assists in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Slavin quietly leads all Canes with eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in seven games. He continues to impress and build on a career regular season (42 points). And at just 28, Slavin is coming into the prime of his career. He will be a target at drafts next year.
RALEIGH, NC

