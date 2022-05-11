ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Max Strus: On injury report, should play

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Strus (hamstring) is listed questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and he grabbed his right groin, and then couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. He tried to gut out one shift early in the second, but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is likely to finish Saturday's game hurt.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Aggravates hamstring injury

Diaz was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Diaz returned to action in early May after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury, but he'll head back to the injured list after he recently aggravated the issue. It's not yet clear how long his current IL stint will last.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Plays catch

Stroman (undisclosed) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Stroman has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Sunday. His expected return date is unclear, but the fact that he's ready for some activity suggests he may not miss too much more time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: No-decision despite strong outing

Morton didn't factor into the decision Saturday against San Diego despite allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six frames. Morton had a disappointing start to the season, carrying a 5.65 ERA through his first six outings while failing to strike out more than five batters in a single start. He looked much more like himself Saturday and is now riding a streak of two straight strong performances, as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his previous start. The veteran righty will look to make it three good starts in a row next week in Miami.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Tosses five scoreless frames

Keuchel did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out three. Keuchel tamed a red-hot New York offense, yielding only one extra-base hit (a double by Giancarlo Stanton) and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard for five frames. The veteran left-hander has rebounded since giving up seven earned runs in one inning against Cleveland on April 20, surrendering just six runs across 20 frames over his subsequent four starts. Keuchel is tentatively lined up to next take the mound in Kansas City on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save but earns win

Hendriks (1-2) was credited with the win after blowing a save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one run one on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings. The closer was put in a tough situation in the eighth inning, entering with one out and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Robert Williams injury update: Celtics big man upgraded to questionable for Game 7 vs. Bucks

As the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 7 on Sunday, there's a chance they could get back big man Robert Williams III, who is officially listed as questionable. Williams, who has missed the last three games of this series against the Bucks, has been dealing with left knee soreness, but Boston has upgraded him to questionable for Sunday afternoon's showdown.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around effort in Game 6 win

Brown closed Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 41 minutes. Brown finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for a second consecutive...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Max Domi: Carries Canes to win

Domi had two goals and an assist in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston in their Eastern Conference First Round series on Saturday. Domi's first goal put the Canes up 2-0 early in the second period and stood as the winner. He grabbed a loose puck at the left post and tucked it in the net; it was his first Stanley Cup playoff goal. Domi's second was a one-timer from the right hash marks at 10:33 of the second period. He had failed to deliver consistent offense in Raleigh after his arrival at the deadline, but all that is forgotten with a massive lift to carry the Canes to a Game 7 win.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Exits after fouling ball off leg

Cooper left Saturday's game against the Brewers before the seventh inning after fouling a pitch off himself in the bottom of the sixth inning, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He was replaced by Erik Gonzalez, with Miguel Rojas shifting over to play first base. Cooper's status will be updated...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds for each team, top prospects

The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win

Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Pineda: Suffers broken finger

Pineda has a broken middle finger on his right hand and will head to the injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Pineda exited in the second inning of his start Saturday against the Orioles after being hit in the hand by a comebacker. Initial reports indicated that he'd escaped with merely a bruise, but it turns out that he's dealing with a more serious injury. He'll be out long enough to require a trip to the injured list, but that's all the clarity that's emerged thus far.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Mike D'Antoni in strong position to land Hornets' head-coaching job, per report

Mike D'Antoni is in a strong position to land the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job, according to Marc Stein. D'Antoni, the 71-year-old innovator behind the Seven Seconds or Less offense, has coached five NBA teams in his career: the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. The Hornets would be No. 6. D'Antoni led both the Suns and Rockets to the Western Conference finals, but has never reached the NBA Finals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Drops team-high seven assists

Smart posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Smart found his stroke from deep en route to his first 20-plus point performance of the second round. The...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Connor Norby: Placed on injured list

Norby (eye) was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list Saturday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Norby has been dealing with swelling around his eye recently, and he'll have at least a week to recover after landing on the IL. The 21-year-old is hitting .264 with five homers, 15 runs, 13 RBI and four stolen bases over 23 games at High-A Aberdeen this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Team's leading scorer after Round 1

Slavin picked up two assists in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Slavin quietly leads all Canes with eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in seven games. He continues to impress and build on a career regular season (42 points). And at just 28, Slavin is coming into the prime of his career. He will be a target at drafts next year.
RALEIGH, NC

