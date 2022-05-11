Broncos signing rookie CB Faion Hicks to 4-year contract

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with rookie cornerback Faion Hicks, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis first reported Wednesday. Hicks will now be signed through the 2025 season. He’s set to earn $3,779,700 over the next four years, according to OverTheCap.com, an average of $944,925 per season.

Hicks was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft in April out of Wisconsin. He totaled 107 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one interception in four years (39 games) with the Badgers.

As a late-round pick, Hicks will face an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, especially considering how much depth Denver has at his position.

Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby and K’Waun Williams are the presumed candidates to serve as the Broncos’ top three cornerbacks this year. The list of players fighting for playing time behind that trio includes fourth-round pick Demarri Mathis, Michael Ojemudia, Bless Austin and Essang Bassey, among others.

Denver carried six CBs on its initial 53-man roster last year.