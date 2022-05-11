Heat's Tyler Herro: Questionable yet again

Rogers (2-4) gave up one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Brewers. He picked up the win. Rogers' slider was the story in this one, as he got a career-high eight total whiffs on 15 swings against the pitch. This was the second start in a row where he threw his slider more than his changeup, which used to be his best pitch but has been more hittable this season. This was his first start without walking a batter since his last start of 2021. He lines up to face Atlanta at home next weekend.

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO