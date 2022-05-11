ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's Tyler Herro: Questionable yet again

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Herro (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 in Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Robert Williams injury update: Celtics big man upgraded to questionable for Game 7 vs. Bucks

As the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 7 on Sunday, there's a chance they could get back big man Robert Williams III, who is officially listed as questionable. Williams, who has missed the last three games of this series against the Bucks, has been dealing with left knee soreness, but Boston has upgraded him to questionable for Sunday afternoon's showdown.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds for each team, top prospects

The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around effort in Game 6 win

Brown closed Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 41 minutes. Brown finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for a second consecutive...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Tampa, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: No-decision despite strong outing

Morton didn't factor into the decision Saturday against San Diego despite allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six frames. Morton had a disappointing start to the season, carrying a 5.65 ERA through his first six outings while failing to strike out more than five batters in a single start. He looked much more like himself Saturday and is now riding a streak of two straight strong performances, as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his previous start. The veteran righty will look to make it three good starts in a row next week in Miami.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland. He had hit .129 with seven strikeouts and one walk in his last 31 at-bats. Matt Duffy was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Paul was a one-man wrecking ball. His first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second was a hard drive down the right side and a move inside through TJ Brodie's feet. He kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. Paul filled in for an injured Brayden Point on the night and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward (22:03). Point's injury looks serious, so Paul will get every opportunity to fill his skates in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Aaron Whitefield: Designated for assignment

Whitefield was designated for assignment Saturday. This came a week after his contract was originally selected from Double-A, so his time on the 40-man roster was short-lived. He hit .301/.400/.538 with five home runs and 13 steals in 24 games at Double-A prior to the promotion.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Plays catch

Stroman (undisclosed) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Stroman has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Sunday. His expected return date is unclear, but the fact that he's ready for some activity suggests he may not miss too much more time.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Tosses five scoreless frames

Keuchel did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out three. Keuchel tamed a red-hot New York offense, yielding only one extra-base hit (a double by Giancarlo Stanton) and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard for five frames. The veteran left-hander has rebounded since giving up seven earned runs in one inning against Cleveland on April 20, surrendering just six runs across 20 frames over his subsequent four starts. Keuchel is tentatively lined up to next take the mound in Kansas City on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and he grabbed his right groin, and then couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. He tried to gut out one shift early in the second, but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is likely to finish Saturday's game hurt.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Set to return Sunday

Meadows (illness) will be back in the lineup for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Meadows has sat for two straight games due to dizziness stemming from an inner-ear infection. He's apparently nearly past the problem, however, and should be good to go for the series finale.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Heat
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Team's leading scorer after Round 1

Slavin picked up two assists in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Slavin quietly leads all Canes with eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-10 rating in seven games. He continues to impress and build on a career regular season (42 points). And at just 28, Slavin is coming into the prime of his career. He will be a target at drafts next year.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win

Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Stars in critical Game 6

Tatum amassed 46 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the Celtics facing elimination, Tatum found his three-point stoke and finished with playoff highs...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Rides slider to victory

Rogers (2-4) gave up one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Brewers. He picked up the win. Rogers' slider was the story in this one, as he got a career-high eight total whiffs on 15 swings against the pitch. This was the second start in a row where he threw his slider more than his changeup, which used to be his best pitch but has been more hittable this season. This was his first start without walking a batter since his last start of 2021. He lines up to face Atlanta at home next weekend.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Takes loss in Game 7

Swayman made 28 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Carolina in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Tie Domi was his kryptonite with two goals and an assist, and Teuvo Teravainen wasn't far behind with a goal and a helper. Swayman finishes his first postseason as a starter with a 3-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .911 save percentage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' winning streak snapped at 11 games with blowout loss vs. Nationals

For the first time in 13 days, the Houston Astros lost a game Saturday night. The Astros got blown out by the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park to snap their 11-game winning streak (WAS 13, HOU 6), tied for the longest in baseball this season (the New York Yankees won 11 straight games from April 22 to May 3).
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Steals bag Saturday

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday. Rizzo extended his modest on-base streak to five games with an infield single in the eighth inning, and he subsequently stole third base. However, the first baseman has gone 12 games without a long ball after slugging nine homers across his first 20 contests of the campaign. He's slashing .233/.350/.526 across 137 plate appearances overall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy