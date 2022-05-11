ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat's P.J. Tucker: Gets phantom injury tag again

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tucker (calf) is listed questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: No-decision despite strong outing

Morton didn't factor into the decision Saturday against San Diego despite allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six frames. Morton had a disappointing start to the season, carrying a 5.65 ERA through his first six outings while failing to strike out more than five batters in a single start. He looked much more like himself Saturday and is now riding a streak of two straight strong performances, as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his previous start. The veteran righty will look to make it three good starts in a row next week in Miami.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Battling injury

Point suffered an apparent leg in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Point, who underwent surgery to repair labral tears in both hips in spring of 2019, suffered the injury late in the first period. His right leg folded awkwardly under him and he grabbed his right groin, and then couldn't put weight on his leg as he headed to the locker room. He tried to gut out one shift early in the second, but couldn't continue beyond that, though Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Point remained on the bench. Barring a remarkable turnaround, the center is likely to finish Saturday's game hurt.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Live stream, TV channel, watch online, start time, odds for each team, top prospects

The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Paul was a one-man wrecking ball. His first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second was a hard drive down the right side and a move inside through TJ Brodie's feet. He kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. Paul filled in for an injured Brayden Point on the night and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward (22:03). Point's injury looks serious, so Paul will get every opportunity to fill his skates in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland. He had hit .129 with seven strikeouts and one walk in his last 31 at-bats. Matt Duffy was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Aaron Whitefield: Designated for assignment

Whitefield was designated for assignment Saturday. This came a week after his contract was originally selected from Double-A, so his time on the 40-man roster was short-lived. He hit .301/.400/.538 with five home runs and 13 steals in 24 games at Double-A prior to the promotion.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Wantz: Back in majors

Wantz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland. He gave up two runs in three innings over three appearances earlier this season. Look for Wantz to pitch in low-leverage situations.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save but earns win

Hendriks (1-2) was credited with the win after blowing a save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one run one on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings. The closer was put in a tough situation in the eighth inning, entering with one out and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Whiffs nine in quality start

Gallen didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings. Gallen continued his dominant season-opening run Saturday, limiting Chicago to just three baserunners, although one of those was a Yan Gomes solo home run. In addition to bringing his customary run prevention, the 26-year-old struck out a season-best nine batters. He has a 1.05 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. Gallen is scheduled for a rematch with Chicago next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Tosses five scoreless frames

Keuchel did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out three. Keuchel tamed a red-hot New York offense, yielding only one extra-base hit (a double by Giancarlo Stanton) and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard for five frames. The veteran left-hander has rebounded since giving up seven earned runs in one inning against Cleveland on April 20, surrendering just six runs across 20 frames over his subsequent four starts. Keuchel is tentatively lined up to next take the mound in Kansas City on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Plays catch

Stroman (undisclosed) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Stroman has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Sunday. His expected return date is unclear, but the fact that he's ready for some activity suggests he may not miss too much more time.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Set to return Sunday

Meadows (illness) will be back in the lineup for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Meadows has sat for two straight games due to dizziness stemming from an inner-ear infection. He's apparently nearly past the problem, however, and should be good to go for the series finale.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Robert Williams injury update: Celtics big man upgraded to questionable for Game 7 vs. Bucks

As the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 7 on Sunday, there's a chance they could get back big man Robert Williams III, who is officially listed as questionable. Williams, who has missed the last three games of this series against the Bucks, has been dealing with left knee soreness, but Boston has upgraded him to questionable for Sunday afternoon's showdown.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Silences critics

Marner tallied an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. It was a devastating loss for the Leafs, who played well enough to move on. Marner delivered two goals and six assists in seven games this postseason, and silenced criticism that he doesn't show up in the playoffs. Ignore the outrage on Twitter -- Marner and Auston Matthews are elite, and both will be first-round fantasy options in drafts come September and October.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Max Domi: Carries Canes to win

Domi had two goals and an assist in a series-clinching 3-2 win over Boston in their Eastern Conference First Round series on Saturday. Domi's first goal put the Canes up 2-0 early in the second period and stood as the winner. He grabbed a loose puck at the left post and tucked it in the net; it was his first Stanley Cup playoff goal. Domi's second was a one-timer from the right hash marks at 10:33 of the second period. He had failed to deliver consistent offense in Raleigh after his arrival at the deadline, but all that is forgotten with a massive lift to carry the Canes to a Game 7 win.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around effort in Game 6 win

Brown closed Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 41 minutes. Brown finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists for a second consecutive...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Rides slider to victory

Rogers (2-4) gave up one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Brewers. He picked up the win. Rogers' slider was the story in this one, as he got a career-high eight total whiffs on 15 swings against the pitch. This was the second start in a row where he threw his slider more than his changeup, which used to be his best pitch but has been more hittable this season. This was his first start without walking a batter since his last start of 2021. He lines up to face Atlanta at home next weekend.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Stars in critical Game 6

Tatum amassed 46 points (17-32 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 43 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over the Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With the Celtics facing elimination, Tatum found his three-point stoke and finished with playoff highs...
BOSTON, MA

