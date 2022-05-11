ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Manuel Margot: Remains out of lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Margot (hamstring) isn't starting Wednesday against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Aggravates hamstring injury

Diaz was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Diaz returned to action in early May after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury, but he'll head back to the injured list after he recently aggravated the issue. It's not yet clear how long his current IL stint will last.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Guardians' Emmanuel Clase: Collects seventh save

Clase earned a save against the Twins on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out one batter in one inning. Clase entered the contest in the 10th inning with Cleveland up by two runs. He surrendered a one-out single that allowed the designated runner to score but navigated his way to the save. Clase hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his past nine appearances, and he has racked up five saves and a win over that span.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent to Triple-A

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland. He had hit .129 with seven strikeouts and one walk in his last 31 at-bats. Matt Duffy was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Notches theft in loss

Hicks entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and recorded a stolen base. Hicks took over on first base for Giancarlo Stanton after the slugger singled with one out in the eighth. Hicks eventually stole second base but was left there as Liam Hendriks struck out a pair of batters to close out the inning. The speedy outfielder leads the Yankees with five steals on the season, but he's slashing a modest .217/.359/.265 across 104 plate appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Sports

Angels' Aaron Whitefield: Designated for assignment

Whitefield was designated for assignment Saturday. This came a week after his contract was originally selected from Double-A, so his time on the 40-man roster was short-lived. He hit .301/.400/.538 with five home runs and 13 steals in 24 games at Double-A prior to the promotion.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Swats four shots in Game 6 win

Horford provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-95 victory over Milwaukee in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After exploding for 30 points in Game 4, Horford has totaled just 10 points across the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Focusing on checking not scoring

Cirelli delivered four blocks and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round series. Cirelli isn't focused on points this postseason -- he has one goal in seven playoff games. But he is a Selke-worthy performer whose value is measured in the weight of the wet blanket he lays on the opponent's best player.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Kings' Jonathan Quick: No help in Game 7

Quick allowed two goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 7. For the second time in this series, Quick took the loss with no goal support from his teammates. Unlike in Game 2, the 36-year-old put in an excellent effort this time around, though it wasn't enough to get the Kings into the second round. Quick has one more season left on the 10-year contract he signed in 2012. He'll likely share goaltending duties with Cal Petersen in 2022-23 if the Kings don't shake things up in the offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Margot
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nick Paul: Monster game in win

Paul scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win over Toronto in their Eastern Conference First Round series. Paul was a one-man wrecking ball. His first goal was a backhand off a rebound near the end of the first period. His second was a hard drive down the right side and a move inside through TJ Brodie's feet. He kicked the puck to his own stick and went low blocker on Jack Campbell. Paul filled in for an injured Brayden Point on the night and ended up as the Lightning's busiest forward (22:03). Point's injury looks serious, so Paul will get every opportunity to fill his skates in Game 1 against Florida in the next round.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Cody Ceci: Breaks deadlock Saturday

Ceci scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7. This was a goaltending duel for much of the first two periods until Ceci scored on a feed from Connor McDavid at 13:15 of the second. This was Ceci's first goal in seven playoff contests this year, though he's added five assists. The 28-year-old has also logged nine shots on net, eight hits, 12 blocked shots, a plus-8 rating and 12 PIM in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save but earns win

Hendriks (1-2) was credited with the win after blowing a save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one run one on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings. The closer was put in a tough situation in the eighth inning, entering with one out and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Angels#The Rays Radio Network
CBS Sports

Braves' Charlie Morton: No-decision despite strong outing

Morton didn't factor into the decision Saturday against San Diego despite allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six frames. Morton had a disappointing start to the season, carrying a 5.65 ERA through his first six outings while failing to strike out more than five batters in a single start. He looked much more like himself Saturday and is now riding a streak of two straight strong performances, as he allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings in his previous start. The veteran righty will look to make it three good starts in a row next week in Miami.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Ties game with two-run homer

Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Padres. Ozuna struck out in his first three trips to the plate, but his two-run shot off Steven Wilson in the bottom of the eighth was a crucial one, as it tied the game at five. He now as five homers on the season but is still hitting a disappointing .205/.246/.356 overall.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Steals bag Saturday

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the White Sox on Saturday. Rizzo extended his modest on-base streak to five games with an infield single in the eighth inning, and he subsequently stole third base. However, the first baseman has gone 12 games without a long ball after slugging nine homers across his first 20 contests of the campaign. He's slashing .233/.350/.526 across 137 plate appearances overall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Wantz: Back in majors

Wantz was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake prior to Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland. He gave up two runs in three innings over three appearances earlier this season. Look for Wantz to pitch in low-leverage situations.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Sean Manaea: Strikes out 12 in no-decision

Manaea struck out 12 batters in seven innings Saturday against Atlanta, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks. He did not factor into the decision. The Atlanta bats didn't manage to hit Manaea often, but they did some damage when they were able to get a piece of the ball. Matt Olson hit a solo homer in the first inning, while Ozzie Albies hit an RBI double in the third. Adam Duvall later walked to lead off the eighth inning and came around to score on an Albies single after Manaea left the game. Manaea now owns a career-high 28.7 percent strikeout rate to go along with his 3.77 ERA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Tosses five scoreless frames

Keuchel did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and giving up four hits and three walks while striking out three. Keuchel tamed a red-hot New York offense, yielding only one extra-base hit (a double by Giancarlo Stanton) and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard for five frames. The veteran left-hander has rebounded since giving up seven earned runs in one inning against Cleveland on April 20, surrendering just six runs across 20 frames over his subsequent four starts. Keuchel is tentatively lined up to next take the mound in Kansas City on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rowan Wick: Logs shaky save

Wick saved Saturday's 4-2 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in one inning. After Chicago scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to take the lead, Wick was brought in for the save and permitted the first two batters to reach base, bringing the tying run to the plate. The 29-year-old was able to retaliate and strike out three of the next four batters -- surrendering a run-scoring single as well -- to secure the victory. Wick has now registered three of Chicago's last four saves and has struck out an impressive 17 batters in 12.2 innings while posting a 1.42 ERA.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Elvis Andrus: Hits bench for nightcap

Andrus will sit for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Andrus went 0-for-2 with a walk in the first game of the day. Kevin Smith slides to shortstop for the nightcap, with Sheldon Neuse taking Smith's spot at third base.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy