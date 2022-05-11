ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorticulture returns to downtown Everett June 10-12

 2 days ago
EVERETT, Wash. – The City of Everett’s annual Sorticulture Garden Arts Festival returns to downtown Everett June 10-12. The festival opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

“Sorticulture is one of our most unique and beloved city events, bringing together such an amazing collection of local artists, nurseries and other vendors, in the heart of downtown Everett,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin.

This year’s festival will feature 150 local artists, plant nurseries and vendors selling handcrafted art, plants, flowers and locally made outdoor products. Guests can also enjoy live music, snack vendors and a beer and wine garden. Plant and gardening experts like Ciscoe Morris and others will host workshops on the Sunnyside Garden stage to answer gardeners’ toughest questions.

Sorticulture moved to the new downtown location in 2021 to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Due to overwhelming positive feedback from vendors, visitors and the community about parking, accessibility and proximity to amenities, the event will return to Colby Avenue between Everett and Pacific and Hewitt Avenue between Hoyt and Wetmore.

“We were overwhelmed by the positive response to the new downtown location” said Tyler Chism, the City’s placemaking manager. “The new location is so much easier for people to attend, vendors saw record sales last year and our small businesses benefit significantly by having 25,000 people downtown over the weekend eating, drinking, shopping and staying in our beautiful hotels.”

Parking is free downtown on weekends. Attendees are encouraged to park at Everpark Garage, just two blocks from the event. Guests may also take Everett Transit or ride their bike and park it at a secured valet bicycle corral staffed by Sharing Wheels.

Learn more about Sorticulture and the participating artists and vendors at visiteverett.com/sorticulture.

Everett, WA
Everett, WA
Everett, WA
Everett, Washington

Everett, Washington

