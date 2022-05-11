ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos signing DL Matt Henningsen to 4-year contract

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdhRR_0fag5rDP00

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with rookie defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, The Denver Post‘s Ryan O’Halloran first reported Wednesday. Henningsen will now be signed through the 2025 season. He will earn $3,850,808 over the next four years, according to OverTheCap.com, an average of $962,702 per season.

Henningsen was selected by the Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft out of Wisconsin. He totaled 92 tackles (13.5 behind the line of scrimmage), 8.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in four years (37 games) with the Badgers.

As a late-round pick, Henningsen will face an uphill battle to make Denver’s 53-man roster, but he’ll certainly have a shot to earn a rotational role on the defensive line.

The top candidates to start on the defensive line this season are Dre’Mont Jones, D.J. Jones and DeShawn Williams. The list of players behind that trio fighting for a spot includes Mike Purcell, fourth-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike, Henningsen, McTelvin Agim, Jonathan Harris and Marquiss Spencer, among others.

Henningsen will have to impress this summer to win a spot on the active roster. Otherwise, he’d be a strong candidate for the practice squad.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens add star WR in latest 2023 mock draft by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have a need in their wide receiver room after they traded away No. 1 wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 draft. They’ll roll with young pass catchers such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and others, but they could stand to add more at the position, especially during the 2023 offseason depending on how the wide receiver corps shakes out in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL star Earl Thomas was arrested in Texas for telling his wife he had multiple guns and would kick her a$$

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was arrested in his hometown of Orange, Texas after a warrant was issued for an alleged violation of a court protective order. The 33-year-old 7x Pro Bowler was taken into custody around 8:30 PM in Orange County after the agency received a phone call from a bar patron who spotted Thomas in the establishment.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Has Message For Stephen A. Smith

In honor of the NFL's schedule release, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith posted a video on Twitter trolling the Dallas Cowboys. He used his "Southern Stephen" personality throughout the video. Not only did Smith's video go viral, it caught Cowboys star Micah Parsons' attention. Instead of letting Smith get off the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Dre Mont Jones#American Football#Dl Matt Henningsen#The Denver Broncos#The Denver Post S#Overthecap Com
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson discusses current situation at LG

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive line unit saw a lot of changes this offseason. In terms of the departures, they let guards Andrew Norwell and A.J. Cann hit the free-agent market, while center Brandon Linder retired. Then in terms of the additions and players they retained, they franchise tagged tackle Cam Robinson, re-signed backup interior lineman Tyler Shatley, and drafted Kentucky center, Luke Fortner.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Former NFL standout Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with one-punch knockout

Frank Gore is not short of accolades in the world of football. But Saturday, he added the first success to his newly-minted list of boxing accomplishments. At Gamebred Boxing 1, Gore flattened opponent Yaya Olorunsola with a brutal overhand right to win his professional boxing debut by fourth-round knockout. The finish sent the crowd at Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Miss., into a frenzy.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Alec Pierce returns for Day 2 of rookie minicamp

Indianapolis Colts fans can take a breath. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce was back on the field Saturday as the team continues its weekend of rookie minicamp. Pierce left Friday’s practice early with an undisclosed injury, but head coach Frank Reich told reporters following the session that he wasn’t concerned. Reich speculated it was simply due to dehydration.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy