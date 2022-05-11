Broncos signing DL Matt Henningsen to 4-year contract

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with rookie defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, The Denver Post‘s Ryan O’Halloran first reported Wednesday. Henningsen will now be signed through the 2025 season. He will earn $3,850,808 over the next four years, according to OverTheCap.com, an average of $962,702 per season.

Henningsen was selected by the Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft out of Wisconsin. He totaled 92 tackles (13.5 behind the line of scrimmage), 8.5 sacks, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in four years (37 games) with the Badgers.

As a late-round pick, Henningsen will face an uphill battle to make Denver’s 53-man roster, but he’ll certainly have a shot to earn a rotational role on the defensive line.

The top candidates to start on the defensive line this season are Dre’Mont Jones, D.J. Jones and DeShawn Williams. The list of players behind that trio fighting for a spot includes Mike Purcell, fourth-round pick Eyioma Uwazurike, Henningsen, McTelvin Agim, Jonathan Harris and Marquiss Spencer, among others.

Henningsen will have to impress this summer to win a spot on the active roster. Otherwise, he’d be a strong candidate for the practice squad.