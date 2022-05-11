ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The iPod Officially Laid To Rest After Apple Announced It’s Discontinuing iPod Touch

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FVymZ_0fag5ooS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bwFZ_0fag5ooS00

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Apple is finally laying the iPod to rest.

Apple announced it was quietly discontinuing the iPod touch, the last version of its popular portable music player. With this move, the company that Steve Jobs built hammered the final nail in the coffin of the device it first introduced in 2001 that introduced Apple to the digital music era allowing users to store “up to 1,000 CD-quality songs into an ultra-portable, 6.5-ounce design that fits in your pocket.”

The first iteration of the iPod touch was introduced in 2007 and was the first version of the device to closely resemble the iPhone, the last time Apple released an updated model was in 2019.

Apple created the iPod touch for the person who didn’t want to get an iPhone and who had way too much music to store on their smartphones, which were limited in space. The iPod touch offered users all of the benefits of the iPhone like FaceTime, touch screen controls, iMessage , and the ability to enjoy tunes. You couldn’t make phone calls on it. In a statement, Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, said that “the spirit of iPod lives on” through its other devices.

Currently, Apple is still selling the device in six colors and three different storage options on its website , starting at $199. So if you’re looking to get your hands on an iPod touch, you better move fast before Apple sells out.

RIP to iPod, the device that put Apple on the course to become the giant it is and paved the way for the iPhone .

Photo: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy