NA drinks are nothing to mock🥤

"Mocktails" are getting a revamp

For so long, these drinks were a seen as a mere afterthought to its more creative alcohol-based counterparts, simply comprised of muddled fruits, some type of sparkling drink and other flavors. Even the term "mocktail" had a negative connotation to it of something that's teased or not taken seriously.

But now, as more consumers are looking for ways to enjoy a sophisticated drink without the negative effects of alcohol, NA drinks are coming to the forefront.

And South Bend-area restaurants are taking note.

Restaurants such as Render and LaSalle Grill have started to incorporate non-alcoholic cocktail options into their menus, while Café Navarre owner Kurt Janowsky says customers can find "crafted component cocktails that have a structure of alcoholic drinks" and offer "all of the things you would do for a well-balanced cocktail."

But Southern-contemporary restaurant Fatbird has taken it to the next level by offering cocktails that are made with non-alcoholic spirits that use botanicals and herbs to mimic drinks such as gin, tequila, whiskey and rum.

I had a taste of the Royal Tern drink, which uses Ritual Zero Proof whiskey, lemon and sugar, and although the taste does feel like an alternative-whiskey option, it mimics the spirit well. Think of it like Coke vs. Diet Coke — each have a similar base, but the taste is just different enough to make it its own unique flavor, where both are good.

"These companies that are coming out with these liquids are really putting in a massive effort into herbs, spices, barrel aging them, … so you just have this incredible depth of flavor," said Alain Helfrich, co-owner and executive chef of Fatbird. "(And it) feels like you're participating in something that you either used to and can't anymore or want to just for fun because you decided to stop drinking today or whatever reason you have."

More food and shopping news

🥞 L Street Kitchen has reopened. Owners Mike and Meg LaCarrubba opened the breakfast and lunch restaurant in 2018 before turning operations over to their son, Eamonn McParland, who owns and operates Roselily. McParland has since moved Roselily to a new location along South Main Street, allowing for L Street to reopen.

🚧 The new Cascade Restaurant, to be located on the ground floor of the Three-Twenty at the Cascade building along Colfax Avenue on the east side of downtown South Bend, has hit a significant delay in its opening plans. Owner Kurt Janowsky said design plans for the 8,000-square-foot restaurant space have changed and now, he hopes the upscale restaurant will open by the end of the year.

💎 LaSalle Grill has been awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award for the 26th consecutive year. The award is given to restaurants that are judged on distinctive fine dining, warm hospitality and exemplary service. Both Artisan and The Carriage House Dining Room and Gardens also were recognized for the award this year.

🍪 New café Ingram’s Small Batch Bakery and Café is now open in the Commerce Center building in downtown South Bend. The café offers scratch-made baked goods such as crumbles, cinnamon rolls and danishes, as well as sandwiches, grilled cheese, wraps and salads. Here are more details.

💈 Lather and Fade Shop owner Jose Oropeza will be opening a barber academy this summer. Called Eden Barber Academy, Oropeza said the new school in Elkhart is about 90% ready and he hopes to open in June. Stick with Market Basket for more updates about this in the near future.

🌹 A Single Rose Florist on Hill Street in South Bend has closed. The phone number for the longtime florist has been disconnected and its website has been taken down. It was not immediately clear why the floral shop closed.

