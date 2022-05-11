ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

NA drinks are nothing to mock🥤

By Mary Shown, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhHwa_0fag5jOp00

"Mocktails" are getting a revamp

For so long, these drinks were a seen as a mere afterthought to its more creative alcohol-based counterparts, simply comprised of muddled fruits, some type of sparkling drink and other flavors. Even the term "mocktail" had a negative connotation to it of something that's teased or not taken seriously.

But now, as more consumers are looking for ways to enjoy a sophisticated drink without the negative effects of alcohol, NA drinks are coming to the forefront.

And South Bend-area restaurants are taking note.

► To straw or not to straw:Restaurants and beverage companies steer away from plastic straws

Restaurants such as Render and LaSalle Grill have started to incorporate non-alcoholic cocktail options into their menus, while Café Navarre owner Kurt Janowsky says customers can find "crafted component cocktails that have a structure of alcoholic drinks" and offer "all of the things you would do for a well-balanced cocktail."

But Southern-contemporary restaurant Fatbird has taken it to the next level by offering cocktails that are made with non-alcoholic spirits that use botanicals and herbs to mimic drinks such as gin, tequila, whiskey and rum.

I had a taste of the Royal Tern drink, which uses Ritual Zero Proof whiskey, lemon and sugar, and although the taste does feel like an alternative-whiskey option, it mimics the spirit well. Think of it like Coke vs. Diet Coke — each have a similar base, but the taste is just different enough to make it its own unique flavor, where both are good.

"These companies that are coming out with these liquids are really putting in a massive effort into herbs, spices, barrel aging them, … so you just have this incredible depth of flavor," said Alain Helfrich, co-owner and executive chef of Fatbird. "(And it) feels like you're participating in something that you either used to and can't anymore or want to just for fun because you decided to stop drinking today or whatever reason you have."

Subscribers can read more about what to expect from the trend in our area here.

More food and shopping news

🥞 L Street Kitchen has reopened. Owners Mike and Meg LaCarrubba opened the breakfast and lunch restaurant in 2018 before turning operations over to their son, Eamonn McParland, who owns and operates Roselily. McParland has since moved Roselily to a new location along South Main Street, allowing for L Street to reopen.

From the beginning:New diner opens across from County-City building in South Bend and feels just like family

🚧 The new Cascade Restaurant, to be located on the ground floor of the Three-Twenty at the Cascade building along Colfax Avenue on the east side of downtown South Bend, has hit a significant delay in its opening plans. Owner Kurt Janowsky said design plans for the 8,000-square-foot restaurant space have changed and now, he hopes the upscale restaurant will open by the end of the year.

More about Cascade:Developers tap Navarre owner Kurt Janowsky to open Cascade Restaurant in downtown South Bend

💎 LaSalle Grill has been awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award for the 26th consecutive year. The award is given to restaurants that are judged on distinctive fine dining, warm hospitality and exemplary service. Both Artisan and The Carriage House Dining Room and Gardens also were recognized for the award this year.

🍪 New café Ingram’s Small Batch Bakery and Café is now open in the Commerce Center building in downtown South Bend. The café offers scratch-made baked goods such as crumbles, cinnamon rolls and danishes, as well as sandwiches, grilled cheese, wraps and salads. Here are more details.

💈 Lather and Fade Shop owner Jose Oropeza will be opening a barber academy this summer. Called Eden Barber Academy, Oropeza said the new school in Elkhart is about 90% ready and he hopes to open in June. Stick with Market Basket for more updates about this in the near future.

🌹 A Single Rose Florist on Hill Street in South Bend has closed. The phone number for the longtime florist has been disconnected and its website has been taken down. It was not immediately clear why the floral shop closed.

More Florist news:West View Florist in Elkhart perseveres after car crashes into building

As always, if you see something around town you're curious about and want me to check out, you can email me here.

Other local news this week I found interesting that you may, too

► Here's what we know:South Bend wants to consolidate high schools

► 'Bridge … to the next crisis':Without millions in cash, South Bend group home could close

► Along the shoreline:New Buffalo homeowners blame the government for erosion that's gobbled up their beaches

► Photos: Garth Brooks' concert Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend

Thanks for reading, and if you enjoy seeing this newsletter every week, encourage your friends to sign up here!

Cheers 🥤

Mary

Still want to know more of Michiana's eating and shopping news? Keep up to date by checking out the Market Basket website, 'like' the column's Facebook page and follow me on Twitter at @maryshownSBT or @marketbasketSBT.

Hitting the paywall? You can subscribe here to get more exclusive, in-depth coverage from local journalists at The South Bend Tribune. Thanks to those who've already Shown (😉) their support by subscribing!

You can also contact me at 574-235-6244 (make sure you leave a message because I'm still partly working from home and the messages go straight to my email) and at mshown@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
22 WSBT

Mishawaka ice cream shop is up for sale

Mishawaka, Ind. — Time to move on. The owner of an iconic ice cream shop in Mishawaka is ready to sell. Dari Fair gained national attention in the past, for its "stuffed" turtle ice cream cone. The Dari Fair is closed right now. Usually on a warm day, the...
MISHAWAKA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Food & Drinks
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
US 103.1

16 Comedians Who Were Born in Michigan That You May Know

The more you dig into Michigan, the more cool things you find out about it. The amount of talent that has come from this great state is incredible. Today we are going to focus on the world of comedy and showcase just 16 comedians that were born here. Yes, I know there are way more than this, but we have to start somewhere. As always, feel free to leave your favorites in the comments.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Garth Brooks
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Boil water advisory issued for northeast of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in northeast of South Bend, the city announced. The advisory is a precaution due to a loss of pressure in the city’s water distribution system on Friday. Affected customers are bordered by Auten Road on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Beaches#Salad#Food Drink#Na#Mocktails#Render#Lasalle Grill#Southern#Royal Tern
wfft.com

Indiana DNR announces spongy moth aerial Btk treatments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Aerial treatments conducted by DNR’s Division of Entomology & Plant Pathology and Division of Forestry to slow the spread of spongy moth, which used to be called gypsy moth, in selected areas of Marshall, Noble, and LaPorte counties could begin the week of May 16, weather permitting.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka woman on motorcycle collides with husband’s motorcycle

A Mishawaka couple on their motorcycles were hospitalized after the they crashed in Cass County. The collision happened around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, May 12, on Conrad Road near Pine Lake Street in Howard Township. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies say a 66-year-old woman was traveling northbound on her motorcycle when...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of leading police on chase from Mishawaka to South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase from Mishawaka to South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Thursday, an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department was patrolling near Logan Street/Hickory Road and Pin Oak Drive when he saw a black sedan pull out of an apartment complex and head south on Hickory.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
95.3 MNC

Big drug raid on Randolph Street in South Bend

The South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit recovered a large amount of illegal drugs, as well as several firearms, from a home near a local school. After executing a search warrant in the 1300 block of Randolph Street, on Thursday, May 12, officers recovered more than six pounds of raw marijuana, nearly 12 pounds of THC edibles and other paraphernalia and three guns.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Boat Maker Expanding in Elkhart

A manufacturer of pontoon and deck boats has broken ground on a $10 million expansion in Elkhart. Godfrey Marine says the expansion to its manufacturing facility will add more than 50 jobs over the next 18 months. The expansion includes a 27,000-square-foot warehouse the company says will enable a 30%...
ELKHART, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy