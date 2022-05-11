ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Hospital staffer charged with murder 20 years after patient died

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire, Jonathan Ketz
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RLy8_0fag5bL100

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. ( WDAF) – Prosecutors in Livingston County, Missouri, have charged a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist with first-degree murder in the death of a hospital patient 20 years ago.

Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was charged with the 2002 murder of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe before dying in May of that year.

Court documents show Hall and another employee discovered Franco wasn’t breathing in her hospital bed. The nurse said Hall was near Franco’s room at the time Franco stopped breathing, and that Hall entered Franco’s room with her, which she thought was strange.

Staff attempted to revive Franco as she was “coding” and gave her atropine and epinephrine, but no other substances.

Total lunar eclipse happening this weekend: How to see it

During an autopsy, a coroner found the presence of succinylcholine and morphine. An investigation determined the drugs were not prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.

A medical expert said succinylcholine paralyzes a patient’s muscles, leaving the victim unable to breathe. The victim would suffocate while still maintaining full consciousness, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement shows Hall was a respiratory therapist at the medical center from December 2001 through May 2002. She was placed on administrative leave May 18, 2002, two days after Franco died.

Severe hepatitis cases in children discovered in Missouri

According to the probable cause, hospital employees reported the number of cardiac emergencies among patients receiving care at the medical center had risen to 18 during Hall’s employment. Before she was hired, the hospital averaged one incident a year. The hospital also reported a drop in the number of cardiac emergencies after Hall was placed on leave.

Of the 18 patients who suffered cardiac emergencies during that time, nine died.

Court documents show other nurses believed Hall was responsible for the patients’ deaths because of her proximity to the patients, her access to drugs — which are deadly if misused — and the fact that she was involved in reporting each of the victim’s deaths.

Hall is not in custody at this time. A warrant for her arrest was issued last week.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about Hall’s location to call (660) 664-0515.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman killed in San Dimas Street crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died of her injuries following a crash Saturday morning on San Dimas Street near Memorial Hospital, according to Bakersfield police. The department said officers were called to the 3600 block of San Dimas Street for a reported single-vehicle rollover crash just before noon. Investigators said a woman was driving […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KGET

STREET TAKEOVER: Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man who authorities say assaulted an officer during a massive street takeover has been arrested, police said. Ethan Sanchez, of Bakersfield, was identified Wednesday as the person who assaulted an officer who tried to detain him during Saturday’s chaotic takeover involving 300 vehicles that blocked roadways in several parts […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Charges dismissed in northeast Bakersfield standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges have been dismissed against a man arrested last month in northeast Bakersfield after an investigation found video evidence conflicted with initial reports, according to prosecutors. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said there are no plans to refile the case against Juan Gutierrez. Charges including spousal abuse and assault with a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 wounded in overnight shooting on Monterey Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects in an overnight shooting that left two young people wounded in East Bakersfield. Deputies were called to the 2100 block of Monterey Street just after midnight Saturday for a report of shots fired in the area. Investigators found evidence of a shooting that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ex-deputy has charge stemming from 2020 protest dismissed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy arrested after a protest in Downtown Bakersfield turned violent had a misdemeanor charge dismissed Friday. In February, Judge Elizabet Rodriguez allowed Gideon Allday — over the prosecutor’s objection — to enter a pretrial diversion program in which the case would be dismissed if he stayed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hospital Bed#Drugs#Hepatitis#Violent Crime
KGET

13-year-old boy faces multiple charges following car chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy for leading officers on a car chase in south Bakersfield on Thursday. At 1:37 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a vehicle code enforcement stop on an unlicensed plated car in the 1600 block of South Chester Avenue. The driver failed to stop and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Driver in fatal officer-involved shooting appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of leading officers on a brief vehicle chase after which his passenger ran and was fatally shot pleaded not guilty Thursday to four charges. Ismael Gardea, 28, had been out of custody but was rearrested after Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. raised bail to $60,000. Gardea is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, according to one official who spoke with the AP. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online, the official said.
BUFFALO, NY
KGET

CHP investigating deadly rollover crash in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a crash early Saturday morning in south Bakersfield. Emergency crews were called to East Belle Terrace at Bunting Drive just after 2:30 a.m. after someone called dispatchers saying they heard a car crash in the area. A vehicle was found in an empty lot. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint Saturday

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department will hold a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint on Saturday at an undisclosed location in Delano. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs of alcohol or drug impairment and check drivers for proper licensing. Drivers caught driving under the influence and charged with a DUI can […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

KGET

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy