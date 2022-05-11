Authorities: Man dies while burying woman he strangled

JACKSON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jackson man for allegedly dousing a woman with gasoline and threatened to burn her house down. According to the Aiken County sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 300 block of Goodman Rd. just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a reported assault. When deputies spoke with the victim, she was covered in gasoline. The victim told deputies she came into the home and found the suspect, Stephen Wright, lying on a bed inside. She says Wright became agitated when she asked him to help her bail a mutual acquaintance out of jail.

