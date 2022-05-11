ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, SC

Authorities: Man dies while burying woman he strangled

 2 days ago
TRENTON, S.C. (AP) — A 60-year-old man who strangled his girlfriend died of a heart attack while burying her body in their South Carolina backyard, investigators said. Deputies found Joseph Anthony...

Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

