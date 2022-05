Tea/Chai: There are so many varieties of tea like plain black tea, ginger tea, tandoori tea, masala tea & so on. And each tea we make in a different way. But whatever tea we make, we’ll add milk into it. That’s the specialty in our Indian teas. Today I’m making plain tea which is very common in our house with our breakfast. I’ll share my recipes for other types of tea with you soon. The secret behind our Indian tea is, we use only black tea leaves which gives you a strong flavor & also gives a beautiful color when you add milk into it. You can make your tea strong, light, or creamy. I always love light tea so I brew the tea leaves in water. But you may brew them in milk instead.

16 DAYS AGO