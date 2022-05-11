Young Thug Faces Additional Felony Charges After Raid At His Atlanta Home

Following the arrest and raid of Young Thug’s Atlanta home, he is now facing additional felony charges relating to guns and drugs.

The details of the RICO Indictment of Young Thug and his YSL associates are slowly playing out in the public eye and seem to just be getting started.

Two days ago, Young Thug was taken into custody and his Atlanta home was raided in the process. Thug made his first court appearance yesterday, but he didn’t speak as his lawyer took care of that for him while objections were tossed around. The objection to his representation comes from the fact that his lawyer has represented other YSL members in the indictment.

Early this morning, Gunna turned himself into Fulton County authorities and will make his first court appearance shortly. Now, authorities are adding more felony charges on Young Thug from their discoveries during the raid on his Atlanta home. Police claim that during the raid, they found drugs and guns amounting to seven additional charges.

-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

-Possession Of A Schedule III, Iv Or V Controlled Substance With Intent To Distribute

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

-Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun; Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer

-(3x) Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity.

Thug’s lawyer has yet to address the new felony charges, but we will update you with any new developments when they occur.