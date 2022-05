As Congress scrambles to address the ongoing baby formula shortage that’s left scores of new parents without a crucial source of nutrition for their infants, a host of right-wing lawmakers and pundits have seized upon this legitimate health crisis as the latest front in their thinly veiled eugenics push. In recent days, cable news figures and members of Congress alike have been encouraging the public to essentially cheer the starvation of so-called “illegal babies” who, they claim, are being prioritized over corn-fed blue-blooded American kids by Joe Biden’s traitorous socialist liberal government.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO