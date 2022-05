Against a starry backdrop of the Plaza Theatre, The Milk Carton Kids — Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale — made their first Palm Springs appearance. “That’s the way they used to find their own way home, by the stars,” The Milk Carton Kids warble on their 2013 song “Hope of a Lifetime.” At the historic Plaza Theatre, the Grammy-nominated, acoustic folk outfit made audience members feel right at home — and stood framed by a twinkling curtain of starry lights to prove it.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO