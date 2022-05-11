ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kites In Flight Returning To Ottawa

By Jeremy Aitken
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this instance at least, being told to go fly a kite doesn't have a negative meaning. The southeast...

Starved Rock Country Marathon Returns After Pandemic Pause

It's time to run through the streets of Starved Rock Country. After being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic, the Starved Rock Country Marathon returns Saturday. The 26.2 mile race begins at 7 o'clock in the morning in downtown Ottawa. The course takes runners across the river through south Ottawa and then west on Route 71 towards and eventually through Starved Rock State Park. If the full marathon is too daunting, there's also options to run a half marathon or a 5K.
OTTAWA, IL
97ZOK

One Of The Best Towns In Illinois Is Having A Spring Carnival This Weekend

Who's ready to have fun in the sun? It's been soooo nice the past few days and that's just the beginning! Get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather!. Every year I wait for the hottest days to go to amusement parks and carnivals just so I can get a really good tan while walking around with friends. Sounds lame, but having fun and tanning seems way better than staying inside all day. That's why I'm pretty sure I'll end up going to Lombard, Illinois this weekend for their Spring carnival - I'm a kid at heart, don't judge!
LOMBARD, IL
CBS Chicago

Donley's Wild West Town closing after long ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 50 years, Donley's Wild West Town is riding off into the sunset. The Donley family opened the western-themed amusement park in 1974 in Union, Ill. Kids and adults could pan for gold pyrite at Sweet Phyllis Mine, shoot slingshots at Huck Finn's, or watch a wild west stunt show. The family made the closing announcement on its website.  According to its Facebook page, the park was also closed in 2021 due to COVID-19."We are very sad that the amusement park-era is over, but excited about future plans for the property," the family said in an online statement. "Thank you for the memories!'In addition to amusement rides, like the lazy canoe float, shooting gallery and pony rides, there was a museum of artifacts from the Old West and Civil War.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa woman charged after TRI-dent investigation

STREATOR – An Ottawa woman is facing drug charges after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team on Wednesday, along with the Streator Police Department, conducted a buy bust operation near the 1400 block of N. Wasson St. TRI-Dent agents reportedly purchased one gram of purported methamphetamine from 28-year-old Briana N. Woodard of Ottawa. She was arrested by Streator Police and charged with one count of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class 2 Felony. Woodard was later transported to the LaSalle County Jail.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Taste of Peoria canceled for 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Benefit In La Salle To Support Meals On Wheels

You can enjoy tacos while helping a great cause. Voluntary Action Center is hosting a drive-through Taco Night Fundraiser next Thursday from 4 until 7 at their office in La Salle. Nine bucks will get you three tacos and a side dish of salsa and chips. There will be other baked goodies for sale along with 50/50 tickets.
LASALLE, IL
leisuregrouptravel.com

Streator, Illinois is a Hidden Gem on the Prairie

With over 30 pieces of public art, musical acts performing regularly, outdoor adventure and a friendly atmosphere, Streator is your new destination you didn’t know you needed. Just a short ride from Starved Rock State Park resides the community of Streator, Illinois. Conveniently located in the middle of I-39,...
STREATOR, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
WGN News

Community angry after hundreds overtake Old Town streets

CHICAGO — Some residents of Old Town are criticizing Chicago police after a massive party spilled onto neighborhood streets Wednesday night. A large group of people, who police described as “youths,” gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Drive around 9 p.m. Wednesday after being dispersed from North Avenue Beach by police. […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

Inside Illinois’ most expensive home on the market

CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago’s historic Gold Coast is one of the most affluent urban neighborhoods in the country. It’s also home to the most expensive home listing in all of Illinois. The ritzy mansion at 3 W. Burton Place is currently on the market for $18.75 million....
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford schools canceling bus routes starting Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, Rockford Public Schools is canceling three bus routes each day. The reason for the cancelation is several drivers are unavailable to drive every day. RPS 205 is already facing major driver shortages. One hundred and fifty-seven out of the 160 scheduled bus routes will still be covered each day, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire heavily damages Peoria pub

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A fire late Thursday night caused an estimated $125,000 damage to a Peoria pub. The Peoria Fire Department was called about 10:20 p.m. to Donnelly’s Irish Pub at 4501 North Rockwood Drive, where first responders saw smoke coming from the roof. Battalion Chief...
PEORIA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Firefighters battle hours-long fire in extreme heat at mulch supplier near Hebron

Over a dozen fire departments battled an hours-long fire involving a vehicle, machinery and mulch at a mulch supplier near Hebron Wednesday. The Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday to Northwest Wood Products, 16306 Hebron Road in Harvard, for a report of a vehicle fire. While firefighters were responding, the call was […]
HEBRON, IL
WGN TV

Suburb’s new policy limits number of pets & barking

AURORA – Strict new policies have some pet owners in west suburban Aurora howling mad. Not only do they limit the number of pets residents can have, but dog owners could be fined if their dog barks for more than 15 minutes. This week the Aurora City Council made...
AURORA, IL

