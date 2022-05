TAYLORVILLE — The Monday Morning Retired Men’s Golf League met on May 9 at Lakeshore Golf Course. The tight race between Crist and Calandro went to Crist (809) in week 6. Calandro is not far behind with 819. But neither is Garrison (828) or Medler (830) who are making their way through the ranks rather quickly!

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO