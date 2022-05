UPDATE FRIDAY 1:45 P.M. — The BioUrja plant in downtown Peoria is once again on fire. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said his team left yesterday after OSHA asked them to leave, so they could begin the investigation. However, Sollberger said this was not a decision they were ready to make as they could still see light smoke.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO