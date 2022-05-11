Lexington's late breaking flu season isn't slowing down

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- COVID-19 metrics have grown disturbing in north suburban Evanston, where the community risk has been elevated to the "high" level. The Evanston Department of Health and Human Service reported 397 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days – up from 305 the prior week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines community risk level based on three metrics of which cases are only one. The metrics are the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients,...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO