Lexington, KY

Lexington's late breaking flu season isn't slowing down

By WUKY
WUKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city confirmed 43 new flu cases this last week — making for a total of 126 in the past month. But those are just lab confirmed. Kevin Hall with the Fayette Health Department says that those numbers...

www.wuky.org

WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 11 PM (5/12/2022)

WATCH | ‘Mental health is part of health:’ Doctors, activists addressing stigmas of mental illness. May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, and activists are using this time to address the stigma and also reach people who need help. WATCH | WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy leads toast for Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Health
Fayette County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 12, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, tornado relief and COVID-19, as well as new leadership appointments. The Governor highlighted several economic development announcements from the week. On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced that Flottweg Separation Technology Inc., a manufacturer of centrifuges...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KDFWR research studies hope to determine cause of recent decline in Kentucky’s wild turkey harvest

Two ongoing research projects should provide insight into why Kentucky’s turkey harvest has slipped since its record peak in 2010. Hunters reported the harvest of 26,836 turkeys during the state’s spring 2022 seasons. While that level is comparable to the heyday of the turkey population boom in the early 2000s, it falls well short of Kentucky’s record harvest of more than 36,000 turkeys during the spring season 12 years ago, and the past 10-year average of 30,822 harvested.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Kentucky

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
KENTUCKY STATE
Person
Kevin Hall
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC High Water Closures Update

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – These are routes currently blocked due to high water in District 2. There are likely others that will rise and fall quickly without making it into the report. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says do not drive through flooded sections of roads. Signs have been posted. Henderson County: KY 136 is Closed at MP 0.0 – […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 reaches 'high' community risk level in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- COVID-19 metrics have grown disturbing in north suburban Evanston, where the community risk has been elevated to the "high" level. The Evanston Department of Health and Human Service reported 397 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days – up from 305 the prior week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines community risk level based on three metrics of which cases are only one. The metrics are the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients,...
EVANSTON, IL
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Accusations fly in Kentucky House primary race for District 30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incumbent accusing a challenger of trying to buy the seat. That challenger accused the incumbent of anti-Semitism. A third candidate staying out of the fray, but barely rising above the noise. They're all competing in the Democratic primary for Kentucky's House of Representatives District 30,...
KENTUCKY STATE
#Flu Shot#Flu Season#Cdc#Newtown#The Public Health Clinic
lanereport.com

Baptist Health to build next-gen care campus in Crestwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Baptist Healthcare will build a next-generation inpatient hospital and outpatient healthcare community in Crestwood as part of the planned Clore Station development located located off I-71 and KY 329 in Oldham County. Louisville-based Baptist Health, which has nine hospitals now including one in La Grange, announced plans...
CRESTWOOD, KY
spectrumnews1.com

What you need to know about voting early in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Primary voters across the state of Kentucky can begin casting their ballots in person on Thursday. The state’s three-day, in-person early voting period will go through Saturday. Polls will once again be open on Tuesday for Election Day. Here’s when, where, and how to vote...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Races we're watching for the upcoming 2022 Kentucky primaries

On Tuesday, May 17, the Kentucky's 2022 primary elections will take place. Here are a few of the big races we'll be watching. On the Republican primary ticket for US Senator, incumbent senator Rand Paul is running against Valerie Frederick, Paul Hamilton, John Fredrick, Paul Hamilton, John Schiess, Tami Stainfield, and Arnold Blankenship.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky’s governor could legalize medical marijuana with ‘a game of constitutional chicken,’ advocate writes

Gov. Andy Beshear is the first governor in the history of Kentucky to call for legalizing cannabis. Following the failure of the Kentucky legislature to pass a medical marijuana bill last month, the governor has asked the public for input on what he can do by executive order. It’s about time that political leaders in Kentucky prioritize this issue to legalize cannabis.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 13-15

Sunday May 15 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday May 15 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Audit: CASA program for 3 counties broke KY laws

An audit found the former Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program for Carroll, Grant and Owen Counties had numerous 'egregious' violations of Kentucky law and CASA standards. Violations included no evidence of required background checks on volunteers before they were matched with children.
KENTUCKY STATE
matadornetwork.com

Kentucky Has Over 130 Caves. These Are the 7 You Don’t Want To Miss.

Kentucky is synonymous with a few classic all-American staples: the Kentucky Derby, fried chicken, and baseball bats. So threatening your Derby betting bookie with a Louisville Slugger while simultaneously chowing down on KFC might sound like the ultimate Kentucky experience. You would, however, be missing out on one of the most beautiful and underrated pastimes in the state: exploring the many caves in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE

