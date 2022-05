Tottenham vs Burnley: Spurs will try to take the upper hand (at least, temporarily) in the top-four race when they host the relegation-battling Clarets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Following their 3-0 drubbing of Arsenal...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO